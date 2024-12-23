Inside The Nuggets

Russell Westbrook Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Pelicans

Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook made NBA history against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Joey Linn

Dec 16, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) and referee J.T. Orr (72) during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center.
Dec 16, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) and referee J.T. Orr (72) during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
In this story:

Denver Nuggets point guard Russell Westbrook entered Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans with a strong Sixth Man of the Year case. Entering this contest, Westbrook was averaging 11.6 points, 6.5 assists, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.6 steals in just 25.5 minutes per game.

Often closing games for Denver and taking on the toughest defensive assignments, Westbrook has played a prominent role for his new team. Turning in another strong performance on Sunday night, Westbrook finished the game with 21 points, five assists, five rebounds, three steals, and one block. Doing some of everything for the Nuggets, Westbrook also made NBA history.

Russell Westbrook
Dec 16, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) celebrates after the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

With 21 points, five assists, five rebounds, three steals, and one block, Westbrook became the oldest player in NBA history to record that line off the bench (via Basketball Reference's StatHead). The previous oldest player to achieve this feat was Derrick Rose in 2021 when he did it at 32 years old. Doing it at age 36, Westbrook now stands alone atop this impressive list.

A former league MVP, Westbrook has several NBA records, including some as a reserve. Adding another on Sunday, Westbrook was incredible on both ends for Denver.

The Nuggets signed Westbrook this offseason after he was traded by the LA Clippers and bought out by the Utah Jazz. Taking on several different roles in his short time in Denver, Westbrook has proven his ability to still score, pass, rebound, and defend at a high level. Playing 36 minutes on Sunday, Westbrook was heavily relied on by Nuggets head coach Michael Malone.

The Nuggets entered Sunday’s game against New Orleans with an opportunity to get back in the win column against the worst team in the Western Conference. With just five wins all season, New Orleans has been decimated by injuries. Giving Denver a good battle, New Orleans took this game to overtime, but the Nuggets prevailed.

Related Articles

Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks

Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement

Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player

Published |Modified
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News