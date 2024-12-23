Russell Westbrook Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Pelicans
Denver Nuggets point guard Russell Westbrook entered Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans with a strong Sixth Man of the Year case. Entering this contest, Westbrook was averaging 11.6 points, 6.5 assists, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.6 steals in just 25.5 minutes per game.
Often closing games for Denver and taking on the toughest defensive assignments, Westbrook has played a prominent role for his new team. Turning in another strong performance on Sunday night, Westbrook finished the game with 21 points, five assists, five rebounds, three steals, and one block. Doing some of everything for the Nuggets, Westbrook also made NBA history.
With 21 points, five assists, five rebounds, three steals, and one block, Westbrook became the oldest player in NBA history to record that line off the bench (via Basketball Reference's StatHead). The previous oldest player to achieve this feat was Derrick Rose in 2021 when he did it at 32 years old. Doing it at age 36, Westbrook now stands alone atop this impressive list.
A former league MVP, Westbrook has several NBA records, including some as a reserve. Adding another on Sunday, Westbrook was incredible on both ends for Denver.
The Nuggets signed Westbrook this offseason after he was traded by the LA Clippers and bought out by the Utah Jazz. Taking on several different roles in his short time in Denver, Westbrook has proven his ability to still score, pass, rebound, and defend at a high level. Playing 36 minutes on Sunday, Westbrook was heavily relied on by Nuggets head coach Michael Malone.
The Nuggets entered Sunday’s game against New Orleans with an opportunity to get back in the win column against the worst team in the Western Conference. With just five wins all season, New Orleans has been decimated by injuries. Giving Denver a good battle, New Orleans took this game to overtime, but the Nuggets prevailed.
