Russell Westbrook Makes Statement on Joining Denver Nuggets

Russell Westbrook has officially signed with the Denver Nuggets

Joey Linn

Oct 30, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) is defended by Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) as he drives to the basket in the second half at Crypto.com Arena.
Oct 30, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) is defended by Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) as he drives to the basket in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
The Denver Nuggets have officially announced the signing of nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook.

"The Denver Nuggets have signed former NBA MVP and nine-time all-star Russell Westbrook to a multiyear contract, General Manager Calvin Booth announced today," the Nuggets wrote in a press release.

"Westbrook, 6-4, 200, spent the previous three seasons playing in his hometown of Los Angeles for both the Lakers and the Clippers," the Nuggets added. "Westbrook appeared in 68 games (11 starts) for the Clippers last season, averaging 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.10 steals in 22.5 minutes per game. He also played one season each with the Wizards and the Rockets after spending the first 12 years of his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder."

In a statement from Westbrook shared by the team, the veteran point guard said, "Nuggets Nation, what's the deal? Happy to be here. Excited. It's gonna be fun. Can't wait to see you guys out there. Let's do it."

Westbrook will wear No. 4 for the Nuggets, as young guard Christian Braun wears No. 0 for Denver. Westbrook also wore No. 4 when he was with the Washington Wizards in the 2020-21 NBA season.

Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook
May 31, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook (4) during game four in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers . at Capital One Arena. / Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Nuggets added in their statement, "The 15-year NBA veteran joins Denver with a stellar resume that includes a league MVP, 10 All-NBA Honors (3x 1st Team, 5x 2nd Team, 2x 3rd Team), nine All-Star appearances, two All-Star Game MVPs and being named to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team in 2021-22. Westbrook has also led the league in scoring twice and dished out the most assists three times en route to becoming the NBA’s all-time triple-double leader with 199."

On Nikola Jokic, who helped lead the charge for his team landing Westbrook, the Nuggets wrote, "Westbrook’s new teammate Nikola Jokic currently ranks fourth all-time with 130 and their 329 combined triple-doubles is more than any of the other 29 teams have in their franchise histories (Lakers have most with 316)."

Joey Linn

