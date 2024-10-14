Russell Westbrook, Nikola Jokic Moment Goes Viral Before Nuggets-Suns
The Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns are playing an NBA preseason game on Sunday. This is the first time Denver has played since their October 6 game against the Boston Celtics in Abu Dhabi.
While this is just a preseason game, the broadcast is nationally televised by ESPN. Phoenix is resting its stars, but both teams have several high-profile players on their respective rosters.
Denver added nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook to their roster this summer. The 2017 league MVP, Westbrook joins three-time MVP Nikola Jokic to give he and the Nuggets a different dynamic on both ends of the court.
Westbrook and Jokic shared a moment before this game that the Nuggets posted to their social media pages.
Via Nuggets: “He is speed 💨”
In the video, Westbrook is seen timing Jokic’s pregame run. This Instagram post from the Nuggets has over 130,000 views in one hour. Several Nuggets/Westbrook fans reacted in the comments.
Via hiitsmenoel: “Loving the Russ energy!”
Via goatbrook_whynot: “This is the wholesome Russ and 🃏 material I’ve been waiting for”
Via willsportz: “Im so excited to see my two favorite players play together”
Via tae_c3palot: “Russ is so wholesome”
Via westbrookclips: “Cant wait till the season officially starts!! 😤🔥🔥”
Via spencermbrooks: “Love seeing Russ buy in to the Nuggets culture”
Westbrook is entering his 17th season in the NBA and first with the Nuggets. The future Hall of Fame point guard spent the last two seasons with the LA Clippers.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Made Unprecedented History at 2024 Paris Olympics
Kevin Durant Gets Honest About How NBA Players View Nikola Jokic
Russell Westbrook Reacts to Being Snubbed From Viral NBA List