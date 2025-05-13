Russell Westbrook's Ex-Teammate Blasts New Controversial Report
The Denver Nuggets find themselves tied 2-2 in their second-round series against the Oklahoma City Thunder, with a decisive Game 5 on Tuesday night. While the Nuggets can count on Nikola Jokic to contribute every game, the team isn't going to be able to win games without the help of the supporting cast. That includes Russell Westbrook, as the veteran guard is the center of a new report.
According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, an anonymous player on the Nuggets came out and stated that Westbrook is 'immature' following an incident after Game 2 of their first-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers. Seeing this report, Westbrook's former teammate, Austin Rivers, spoke out on his behalf, calling out the player who made the statement.
"I’m done with the “anonymous source” when discussing an athlete’s character!! Either speak with ur chest saying what you feel or name your source who says such things," Rivers wrote to his X account. "Btw I was Russ teammate, “immature” is the last thing that comes to mind… smh"
In the video, Rivers went on to elaborate that he doesn't care to hear reports like these unless the player will own up to being the anonymous source. At the end of the day, reports like these do no help to foster positive relationships in an NBA locker room.
Hopefully for the Nuggets, this report won't be top of mind on Tuesday night. Game 5 takes the series back to Oklahoma City, with tip-off set for 9:30 p.m. EST.
