Russell Westbrook's Ex-Teammate Blasts New Controversial Report

Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook's ex-teammate Austin Rivers blasts new report about him

Liam Willerup

May 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) reacts after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half during game one of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
May 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) reacts after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half during game one of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets find themselves tied 2-2 in their second-round series against the Oklahoma City Thunder, with a decisive Game 5 on Tuesday night. While the Nuggets can count on Nikola Jokic to contribute every game, the team isn't going to be able to win games without the help of the supporting cast. That includes Russell Westbrook, as the veteran guard is the center of a new report.

According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, an anonymous player on the Nuggets came out and stated that Westbrook is 'immature' following an incident after Game 2 of their first-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers. Seeing this report, Westbrook's former teammate, Austin Rivers, spoke out on his behalf, calling out the player who made the statement.

"I’m done with the “anonymous source” when discussing an athlete’s character!! Either speak with ur chest saying what you feel or name your source who says such things," Rivers wrote to his X account. "Btw I was Russ teammate, “immature” is the last thing that comes to mind… smh"

In the video, Rivers went on to elaborate that he doesn't care to hear reports like these unless the player will own up to being the anonymous source. At the end of the day, reports like these do no help to foster positive relationships in an NBA locker room.

Hopefully for the Nuggets, this report won't be top of mind on Tuesday night. Game 5 takes the series back to Oklahoma City, with tip-off set for 9:30 p.m. EST.

Liam Willerup
A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

