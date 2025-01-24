Russell Westbrook's Heartfelt Statement After Nuggets-Kings
Ever since leaving the Washington Wizards, Russell Westbrook has found himself in numerous situations where his fit on the court was difficult. Those days are completely over now that he's found a new home with the Denver Nuggets.
After Thursday night's blowout win against the Sacramento Kings, Westbrook was asked about the joy he has playing with the Nuggets. Westbrook's response was a very heartfelt and candid one.
"Honestly, I have fun every time I am on the floor," Westbrook said. "To be honest I like to smile, I like to engage with the fans and just to play this game. God has put me in this position to do that and I want to bring joy to other people as they watch. I think we are in a good space as a team. We are playing proper basketball and everything."
In Westbrook's last 10 games with the Nuggets, he's averaging 16.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 6.4 assists on 49/41/70 shooting from the field. Since inserting Westbrook into the team's starting lineup, he's found a fantastic connection with Nikola Jokic. The combination of Westbrook at the point guard and Jamal Murray at the shooting guard has unlocked a new form for the Nuggets, and they're on a four-game winning streak as a result.
The Denver Nuggets' next opponent is the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. EST.
