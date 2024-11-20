Russell Westbrook's Heartfelt Statement on Reaching 200 Triple-Doubles
Denver Nuggets point guard Russell Westbrook made NBA history on Tuesday night, becoming the first player ever with 200 career triple-doubles. Doing so off the bench, Westbrook is also the all-time leader in triple-doubles as a reserve.
Helping lead the Nuggets to victory in the absence of Nikola Jokic, Westbrook finished with 12 points, 14 assists, and 10 rebounds. Speaking on the broadcast after the game, Westbrook shared his heartfelt reaction to the historic milestone.
“Thank you God,” Westbrook said. “Thank you to the man above. I’m truly grateful just to go out and play, and given every opportunity that God has blessed me with, I go out and compete at the highest level. I’m grateful for so many things, and especially for tonight.”
It’s fitting that Westbrook records his 200th triple-double on a night the Nuggets were missing Nikola Jokic who is averaging one on the season. Needing a way to replace some of Jokic’s production, the Nuggets relied on Westbrook for 32 minutes against Memphis.
Westbrook was signed by Denver this offseason to help in several different ways, with one being his ability to step up in absence of key players. The NBA season is long, and teams need players who can produce at a high level when asked to take on a larger role. Westbrook did that in the three games Jamal Murray missed, and did so again on Tuesday with Jokic out.
