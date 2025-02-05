Russell Westbrook's Injury Status for Nuggets vs Pelicans
The Denver Nuggets face off against the New Orleans Pelicans for the fourth and final time this season on Wednesday night. Denver currently has a 2-1 regular season series lead over the Pelicans.
After struggling last week with a three-game losing streak, the Nuggets have regained all of their momentum with a three-game winning streak. The team was acclimated to having Russell Westbrook in their starting lineup but needed some time to get used to not having him.
Westbrook remains out for the Denver Nuggets against the New Orleans Pelicans, sidelined with a left hamstring strain. Currently, there is no timeline or timeframe for Westbrook to return to the Nuggets lineup.
Through 48 games this season, Westbrook was averaging 13.0 points, 6.4 assists, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.5 steals on 48/33/64 shooting from the field. He struggled coming off of the bench for the Nuggets but really found himself as a member of the team's starting lineup.
Without Westbrook available, the Nuggets returned to their original starting lineup consisting of Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, Christian Braun, Michael Porter Jr., and Nikola Jokic. Their original starting five was also a very successful unit, but their depth will be tested without Westbrook available.
The Denver Nuggets face off against the New Orleans Pelicans at 9:00 p.m. EST on Wednesday. It will be their final game before the NBA Trade Deadline
