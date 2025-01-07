Russell Westbrook’s Nikola Jokic Statement After Nuggets Practice Goes Viral
The Denver Nuggets captured a 2023 NBA Finals victory 4-1 over the Miami Heat, as all-time great big Nikola Jokic captured the first title of his career to go along with his now three league MVPs. However since making it, the Nuggets have struggled to get back due to the increased competition in the Western Conference as well as losing key pieces to the roster like Bruce Brown and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.
In an effort to improve their depth this past offseason, the Nuggets signed former MVP Russell Westbrook to a two-year, $6.77 million contract after being bought out by the Utah Jazz. Westbrook has been a great addition so far for Denver, serving as the team's sixth man while making a handful of starts as guard Jamal Murray has battled injuries.
As the two MVPs on the roster, Westbrook and Jokic have developed great on-court chemistry this season as both players are familiar with doing everything on the court to help the team win. Westbrook was recently asked about playing with Jokic and how that connection has been.
"He's not loud-spoken by any means, but internally we talk a lot throughout the game," Westbrook said. "I tell him to communicate without even saying something...we be thinking the same thing."
It's no surprise that Westbrook and Jokic share such a similar understanding of the game, as both pride themselves on being playmakers. Westbrook holds a career 8.1 assists per game average while Jokic is at 7.0.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player