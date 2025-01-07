Inside The Nuggets

Russell Westbrook’s Nikola Jokic Statement After Nuggets Practice Goes Viral

Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook spoke on his teammate Nikola Jokic

Dec 27, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and guard Russell Westbrook (4) look on in the second quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets captured a 2023 NBA Finals victory 4-1 over the Miami Heat, as all-time great big Nikola Jokic captured the first title of his career to go along with his now three league MVPs. However since making it, the Nuggets have struggled to get back due to the increased competition in the Western Conference as well as losing key pieces to the roster like Bruce Brown and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

In an effort to improve their depth this past offseason, the Nuggets signed former MVP Russell Westbrook to a two-year, $6.77 million contract after being bought out by the Utah Jazz. Westbrook has been a great addition so far for Denver, serving as the team's sixth man while making a handful of starts as guard Jamal Murray has battled injuries.

Dec 3, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) controls the ball under pressure from Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) and center Nikola Jokic (15) in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

As the two MVPs on the roster, Westbrook and Jokic have developed great on-court chemistry this season as both players are familiar with doing everything on the court to help the team win. Westbrook was recently asked about playing with Jokic and how that connection has been.

"He's not loud-spoken by any means, but internally we talk a lot throughout the game," Westbrook said. "I tell him to communicate without even saying something...we be thinking the same thing."

It's no surprise that Westbrook and Jokic share such a similar understanding of the game, as both pride themselves on being playmakers. Westbrook holds a career 8.1 assists per game average while Jokic is at 7.0.

