Russell Westbrook's Performance in Nuggets-Mavericks Goes Viral

Russell Westbrook over the last 4 games:



26 PTS - 9 REB - 6 AST - 50% FG

19 PTS - 6 REB - 8 AST - 50% FG

25 PTS - 11 REB - 10 AST - 47% FG

21 PTS - 10 REB - 7 AST - 58% FG



