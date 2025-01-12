Inside The Nuggets

Russell Westbrook's Performance in Nuggets-Mavericks Goes Viral

Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook had another big game against the Dallas Mavericks.

Joey Linn

Jan 12, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) looks to moves the ball past Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) during the first quarter at the American Airlines Center.
Jan 12, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) looks to moves the ball past Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) during the first quarter at the American Airlines Center. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets defeated the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday afternoon by a final score of 112-101. Trailing by as many as 19 points, Denver completed the comeback to make it three-straight victories.

Denver welcomed back Aaron Gordon from a nine-game injury absence, and the usual starting power forward came off the bench while being held to a strict minutes limit. Playing just 18 minutes in the victory, Gordon made his presence felt with 13 points and six rebounds on 6/7 shooting.

Gordon coming off the bench kept veteran guard Russell Westbrook in the starting lineup, and he turned in another incredible performance.

Leading the Nuggets in scoring, Westbrook finished with 21 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, two blocks, and one steal. This was his 17th start of the season, and his numbers have been impressive in those games.

Averaging 15.3 points, 8.2 assists, and 6.9 rebounds in 17 games as a starter, Westbrook is also 13-4 in those games.

Westbrook's performance on Sunday has been going viral on social media, with several big pages posting about the 17-year NBA veteran.

The 2017 MVP is averaging 22.8 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 7.8 assists in his last four games.

Working incredibly well alongside Nikola Jokic, Westbrook has made it very difficult for Michael Malone to remove him from that starting lineup. For now, it seems best to continue letting this group run.

