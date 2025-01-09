Inside The Nuggets

Russell Westbrook's Statement on Viral Moment During Clippers-Nuggets

Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook had a play go viral against the LA Clippers.

Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets defeated the LA Clippers on Wednesday night, tying the season series at two games a piece. The Clippers once led the season series 2-0, but were blown out twice in Denver to finish the head-to-head battle tied with their Western Conference opponent.

Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook started his 15th game of the season on Wednesday, and finished with 19 points, eight assists, and six rebounds. One of Westbrook’s rebounds came off a missed free throw by his teammate DeAndre Jordon, and the moment went viral on social media.

Westbrook could be heard on the broadcast telling his former teammate Ivica Zubac that he better box out. Flying in for the rebound, Westbrook got the putback.

Westbrook was asked about this moment after the game, and explained how it went down.

“I told him I was gonna get the rebound," Westbrook said. "... I told Zu that if he miss, I’m gonna get this one and there’s nothing you can do about it. And he missed. And I got it. And there’s nothing he could do about it.”

Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said he believes Westbrook has a little extra whenever facing his former team, but the 2017 MVP said that is just how he plays every night.

Westbrook is now averaging 12.6 points, 6.7 assists, and 4.8 rebounds in 36 appearances this season

