Russell Westbrook Shows Off Denver Nuggets Gear in Recent Workout
Nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook recently signed with the Denver Nuggets following his buyout with the Utah Jazz. Traded to Utah from the LA Clippers, Westbrook reached a buyout agreement that allowed him to sign with the Nuggets as a free agent.
Westbrook and the Nuggets are understandably excited about the potential of this pairing, as the 2017 league MVP brings a lot of what his new team needs. Averaging 16/7/6 on 46.4 percent from the field and 35.0 percent from deep in his 37 career starts for the Clippers (including playoffs), Westbrook proved he still has a lot of production left in him.
Recently seen working out at Integrity Hoops in Los Angeles, Westbrook showed off his Nuggets gear for the first time since signing in Denver:
Westbrook trains at at Integrity Hoops every summer, and their Instagram account often shares pictures from those sessions. In this latest post, Westbrook was seeing wearing Nuggets gear for the first time.
Fans have been excited about Westbrook in Denver, as the team recently shared that his jersey is now available for purchase:
Westbrook will wear No. 4 in Denver, which he wore on the Washington Wizards and in high school. Nuggets guard Christian Braun wears No. 0, which is why Westbrook will not be wearing his usual number.
Westbrook will look to compete for his first NBA championship next season in Denver.
