Serbia Basketball Star Opens Up About Viral Carmelo Anthony Moment
USA and Serbia played an electric semifinals game at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Leading for most of the game, Serbia was unable to hold off Team USA in the fourth quarter.
While Serbia did not advance to the gold medal game against France, they did win the bronze medal game against Germany, which is a great accomplishment. That said, their loss to Team USA is one that will likely sting for a while.
Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic led Serbia in scoring against Team USA with 20 points, which included a three-point basket and viral Carmelo Anthony celebration.
Many initially thought Bogdanovic was taunting Anthony, who is a USA Basketball legend, but the Hawks guard has since confirmed it was nothing but respect on his end.
“If you know me, then you know that I enjoy the game,” Bogdanovic said, per AP Sports. “I like to compete, and I will always compete. It’s fire. I’ve been doing (the gesture) that for a long time. I know somebody’s thinking it’s provocation or something. But that’s media. For me, it’s just enjoyment and competitiveness for the sport and respect for him. I look at him over there as a legend. Nothing more than respect and competitiveness.”
Bogdanovic grew up watching Anthony while he starred for the Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks, and has the respect of the all-time great.
Related Articles
Denver Nuggets Star Reacts to Nikola Jokic's Brother Punching Fan
Carmelo Anthony Reacts to Team USA's Controversial Caitlin Clark Decision
Nikola Jokic's Former Teammate Makes Massive Luka Doncic Statement