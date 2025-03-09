Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Joins Michael Jordan on Rare NBA List vs Nuggets
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets faced off on Sunday in a highly-anticipated matchup between the league's top two MVP candidates. The Thunder came out with a dominant 127-103, but the rival MVP candidates showed out.
Nuggets center Nikola Jokic had 24 points, 13 rebounds, 9 assists, and 3 blocks in a losing effort, while Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stole the show. SGA led the Thunder with 40 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists on 15-32 shooting from the field and 8-8 from the charity stripe.
With his incredible performance to lead OKC to a win, Gilgeous-Alexander joined Michael Jordan on a very exclusive NBA list.
Gilgeous-Alexander joined Michael Jordan as the only players in NBA history to record 30+ points in 40+ games over three consecutive seasons.
Gilgeous-Alexander has been incredible this season, recording his 11th 40+ point game and 40th 30+ point game of the season on Sunday. The superstar guard is now averaging 32.9 points, 6.2 assists, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.8 steals per game this season, shooting 52.5% from the field, 37.2% from deep, and 89.9% from the free-throw line.
While Jokic has had a historic season himself, SGA has led the Thunder to a 53-11 record through 64 games and is likely the runaway MVP winner this season.
The battle between the MVPs will continue on Monday with a back-to-back rematch between the Thunder and Nuggets.
