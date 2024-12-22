Star Player Ruled OUT for Nuggets vs Pelicans
The Denver Nuggets and New Orleans Pelicans are meeting for the second time this season on Sunday night. The Pelicans were able to secure the victory in their last meeting with a final score of 94-101, but the Nuggets will be looking to even the season series in this rematch.
The Nuggets and Pelicans have faced off 15 times since the 2020-2021 season with the Nuggets winning nine of those games. Injuries have been a major factor for the Pelicans this season, and that remains the case entering Sunday's game. The Nuggets missed their star player in the previous meeting between these two teams, but the Pelicans will miss a star player of their own in this contest.
Zion Williamson has been ruled out due to a left hamstring strain. Unfortunately for the Pelicans, Williamson has only suited up for six of the 29 games that they have played this season. In those games, Williamson has averaged 22.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game on 45/33/67 shooting splits.
Williamson's absence has been heavily felt, as the Pelicans are currently last in the Western Conference standings and hold the second-overall worst record in the NBA. With Williamson sidelined and Nikola Jokic suited up for this game, the odds are in favor of the Nuggets taking home the victory and going 2-1 on their road trip before heading back home.
The Denver Nuggets and New Orleans Pelicans will face off today at the Smoothie King Center at 7:00 p.m. EST.
