Anfernee Simons’ Statement After Game-Winner Over Russell Westbrook

The Denver Nuggets vs Portland Trail Blazers game ended in an unexpected buzzer-beater

Dec 19, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) drives to the basket during the second half against Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III (35) at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Dec 19, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) drives to the basket during the second half against Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III (35) at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets have had a season filled with "worst losses of the season" moments and tonight's game against the Portland Trail Blazers was a contender for that list.

After a horrible loss against the lowly Washington Wizards, Denver found some momentum after going on a three-game winning streak against the Hawks, Clippers, and Kings. It seemed like the team found its groove again, but that all came to a halt after they lost to the 8-18 Portland Trail Blazers tonight.

In the final seconds of the game, Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons made what looked to be the easiest buzzer-beater game-winning layup over Russell Westbrook to finish the game.

"I'm just blessed that it went in for sure," Simons said. "End of the game, can't be afraid to fail like I always say. Those are the moments that we live for playing as little kids. Just blessed man, thank God.

Simons finished the night with 28 points, 10 assists, and 1 rebounds on 55/36/67 shooting from the field. To make matters worse for the Nuggets, they were playing their full starting lineup against the Trail Blazers tonight. If tonight's game wasn't a wake up call to the team that either a major move needs to be made, or the team needs to start putting more effort on the defensive end, then there won't be one.

