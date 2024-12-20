Anfernee Simons’ Statement After Game-Winner Over Russell Westbrook
The Denver Nuggets have had a season filled with "worst losses of the season" moments and tonight's game against the Portland Trail Blazers was a contender for that list.
After a horrible loss against the lowly Washington Wizards, Denver found some momentum after going on a three-game winning streak against the Hawks, Clippers, and Kings. It seemed like the team found its groove again, but that all came to a halt after they lost to the 8-18 Portland Trail Blazers tonight.
In the final seconds of the game, Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons made what looked to be the easiest buzzer-beater game-winning layup over Russell Westbrook to finish the game.
"I'm just blessed that it went in for sure," Simons said. "End of the game, can't be afraid to fail like I always say. Those are the moments that we live for playing as little kids. Just blessed man, thank God.
Simons finished the night with 28 points, 10 assists, and 1 rebounds on 55/36/67 shooting from the field. To make matters worse for the Nuggets, they were playing their full starting lineup against the Trail Blazers tonight. If tonight's game wasn't a wake up call to the team that either a major move needs to be made, or the team needs to start putting more effort on the defensive end, then there won't be one.
