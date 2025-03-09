Star Player Suffers Injury in Nuggets vs OKC Thunder
Throughout the entire season, the Denver Nuggets have struggled to keep their starting lineup intact.
Any time it feels like they're about to start consistently playing on the floor together, one member of the lineup ends up getting injured and missing time.
Unfortunately for the Nuggets, it seems like that's happening again.
Denver Nuggets starting forward Aaron Gordon is unlikely to return against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday afternoon due to calf tightness. He's still questionable to return, but has already been replaced by Russell Westbrook in the starting lineup during the second hafl.
It's been a really tough year for Gordon in terms of staying on the floor. He's typically been a very consistent player for the Nuggets, but this season he's only played in 37 out of 63 games. He's dealt with a plethora of injuries this season, and it may be a crucial factor when heading into the playoffs.
Fortunately, the Nuggets have performed exceptionally well when Russell Westbrook is starting in the lineup in place of Gordon. The only problem is that it makes their bench much thinner when that happens.
In 29 games as a starter for the Nuggets this season, Westbrook is averaging 14.5 points, 6.9 assists, and 6.0 rebounds on 53/34/63 shooting from the field.
The Denver Nuggets are currently trailing the Oklahoma City Thunder by 8 points in the fourth quarter.
