Timberwolves Players Reportedly Facing Suspension Before Nuggets Game
On Sunday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves and Detroit Pistons faced off in a crucial game for both teams. However, the bigger story out of the game wasn't the outcome but the brawl that happened during it.
In the first half of the game, five players and two coaches were ejected for a brawl that actually spilled into the stands. Among those ejected were Naz Reid, Donte DiVincenzo, Ron Holland, Isaiah Stewart, and Marcus Sasser.
“Obviously things went too far,” Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. “But what you see is guys looking out for one another, guys trying to protect one another, guys trying to have each other’s backs...Those are non-negotiables in our locker room.”
The Minnesota Timberwolves ultimately came out of the game as the winners, which pushed them further toward their quest of getting out of play-in tournament. However, many are expecting some of their key players to be suspended for their game against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, especially because the brawl went into the stands.
“I thought leading up to that the game was way too physical,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said. “It’s unfortunate, but we knew they were a super physical team. They hit you, they hold you, all the stuff that you want your physical teams to do. But I just thought it got to a point where players were going to take matters into their own hands. You don’t ever want that.”
NBA insider Marc Spears claims that suspensions are definitely coming for both members of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Detroit Pistons.
Via @MarcJSpears: "Suspensions definitely on the horizon for Pistons-Wolves with melee spilling into fans."
Throughout this season, the Minnesota Timberwolves have absolutely dominated the Denver Nuggets. The Timberwolves currently have a 3-0 regular season series lead, with a chance to sweep them on Tuesday. If Minnesota is indeed shorthanded against Denver, then the Nuggets have to capitalize on it.
The Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves face off on Tuesday, April 1.
