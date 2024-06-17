Toronto Raptors Expected to Trade Key Player

Inside The Nuggets

Mar 1, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors huddle up before a game against the Golden State Warriors during the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
The Toronto Raptors have some big decisions to make this summer, and one will come as soon as the next two weeks. With June 29th being the last day for team or player options to be exercised, the Raptors must make a decision on veteran guard Bruce Brown very soon.

Brown was signed by the Indiana Pacers after winning a championship with the Denver Nuggets, but was dealt to Toronto this past trade deadline. With a $23M team option for next season, Brown's immediate future will be decided by the Raptors, who have till the 29th to exercise that option.

In a recent report from Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, it was announced that Toronto is expected to pick up Brown's option and look to trade the versatile guard. Considering where the Raptors are at, this is not much of a suprise, but it will be interesting to see what type of return they can get for Brown.

While Brown has proven the ability to be a high-level rotation piece on winning teams, fitting his $23M salary into a contender's roster may be difficult. Perhaps one of the few cap space teams would be willing to take on Brown's expiring, but at this point it is hard to predict what the market will be for the 2023 NBA champion.

Joey Linn

