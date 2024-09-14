Inside The Nuggets

Two-Time NBA Champion Reunites With Denver Nuggets Star

The Denver Nuggets will miss Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) and guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (5) celebrate winning against the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2023 Western Conference Finals.
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) and guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (5) celebrate winning against the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2023 Western Conference Finals. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Two-time NBA champion Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has been one of the league’s best role players in recent years. Winning a championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020, Caldwell-Pope won another title in 2023 with the Denver Nuggets.

Signing with the Orlando Magic this summer in free agency, Caldwell-Pope will be missed in Denver as he writes the next chapter of his NBA career in the Eastern Conference.

“We are thrilled to add a player like Kentavious (Caldwell-Pope) to our team,” Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman said in a statement on July 6. “He is not only an outstanding defender and an excellent shooter, he brings high character and a championship pedigree to our backcourt. We’re very excited to welcome Kentavious to the Orlando Magic family.”

Still beloved by his former Nuggets teammates, Caldwell-Pope recently reunited with Aaron Gordon via his Instagram story.

At an event for Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma, Caldwell-Pope and Gordon posed for a picture together shared by Karri Kuzma:

Aaron Gordon and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon and Orlando Magic forward Kentavious Caldwell-Pope / @caldwellpope, Instagram

Caldwell-Pope was a very important piece to Denver’s success in recent seasons. Appearing in 152 games for the Nuggets, Caldwell-Pope made 41.5 percent of his three-point shots on 4.1 attempts per game. Also taking tough defensive assignments, Caldwell-Pope will not be easily replaced in Denver.

Looking to elevate the Magic, Caldwell-Pope will play a big role in Orlando.

