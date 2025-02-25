Tyrese Haliburton Makes Strong Nikola Jokic Statement
While Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the current frontrunner for NBA MVP, Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic continues to make a case for himself. Jokic has won the MVP award in three of the last four years but is putting together the best season of his career.
Jokic had another historic night on Monday, dropping 18 points, 19 assists, and 9 rebounds in a win over the Indiana Pacers. His 19 assists is a career-high and the second-most assists in a game by a center in NBA history, trailing only Wilt Chamberlain (21).
Following the game, Pacers star guard Tyrese Haliburton had strong praise for Jokic and the Nuggets, saying it is impossible to compare them to other teams.
"It's a very unique style of basketball," Haliburton said about the Nuggets and Nikola Jokic. "His vision is amazing. He's an amazing playmaker. He's the type of guy that if you mess up a defensive coverage, he's going to find it and expose it... What he's done in our league, what he continues to do, is second to none. He's unbelievable."
"The Nuggets kind of encompass that terrible narrative of people who don't really understand the NBA saying that we all play the same - Nobody plays like them," Haliburton said. "Nobody can play like them because of what he does."
Jokic is now averaging 29.2 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 10.4 assists per game this season with 57.5/44.5/82.1 shooting splits, and gets opposing stars to talk like this about him on a nightly basis. While Jokic might not bring in his fourth MVP award this season, his dominance is unbelievable.
