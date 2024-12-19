Inside The Nuggets

Unfortunate Price of Potential Denver Nuggets Trade for All-Star

The Denver Nuggets want to trade for Zach LaVine or Brandon Ingram, but will be the cost?

Mar 21, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (L) controls the ball while defended by Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (C) and center Nikola Jokic (15) during the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Mar 21, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (L) controls the ball while defended by Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (C) and center Nikola Jokic (15) during the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets reportedly want to make a big trade for a high-powered offensive player or an All-Star. While it's a nice thought to have, there will be a legitimate cost for making such a trade that may shake up the team's core.

According to Sam Amick and Tony Jones of The Athletic, any big trade the team pulls off would likely involve Michael Porter Jr. Here is the exact excerpt from their article, revealing the cost of a major trade.

"Any big trade would likely involve Porter, according to league sources," Amick said. Porter has long been one of the best shooters in the league. This season, he has rounded into becoming an all-around scorer, capable of impacting offense from all three levels. He has also gotten stronger and become more impactful defensively than he has been in the past."

Through 24 games this season, Porter is averaging 18.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 2.8 assists on 51/39/69 shooting from the field. His numbers are very solid for a starting forward, but for a player making $179 million, it's a bit too steep. If the team could turn his contract into Cam Johnson and Jonas Valanciunas, that'll be a major upgrade.

It's hard to think that the Nuggets would give up on Porter Jr., given how important he was to the team winning an NBA championship. Unfortunately, Calvin Booth didn't quite put the team in the best position to win during the last two seasons, and now desperate things have to be done.

