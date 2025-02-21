Updated Denver Nuggets vs Charlotte Hornets Injury Report
The Denver Nuggets are slated to kick off their post All-Star Game schedule with the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night, who they'll welcome to Ball Arena with tip-off set for 9:00 p.m. EST. Before the All-Star break, the Nuggets found themselves battling a handful of injuries to key players.
Russell Westbrook is one of them, who missed the last seven contests for the Nuggets before the All-Star break began. As for forward Michael Porter Jr., he's missed the last three games, while Aaron Gordon just missed the team's last game against the Portland Trail Blazers. However, recent news indicates the team has good news heading into their Thursday night contest.
Porter Jr., Gordon, and Westbrook are all slated to appear for the Nuggets on Thursday and will be without minutes restrictions, per head coach Michael Malone. According to the latest injury report released by the NBA, Jamal Murray is now listed as available to play after being listed with left knee inflammation.
While the Nuggets have enjoyed performances from Zeke Nnaji and Jalen Pickett, getting Porter Jr., Gordon, and Westbrook back will be a major boost to their lineup. The Nuggets will begin a two-game homestand on Thursday before going on a four-game road trip. They will then face the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road in back-to-back nights in March.
Even though the Nuggets are 8.5 games behind the top-seeded Thunder, they are neck and neck with the Memphis Grizzlies for the second seed in the conference and will battle for the spot until the season ends.
