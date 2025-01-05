Victor Wembanyama Makes Strong Nikola Jokic Statement After Nuggets-Spurs
The Denver Nuggets and San Antonio Spurs split a two-game mini series on Friday and Saturday. The road team won each game, as the Spurs defeated the Nuggets in Denver before dropping the second half of the back to back in San Antonio.
The superstar center battle between Nikola Jokic and Victor Wembanyama did not disappoint in either game.
On Friday, Wembanyama finished with 35 points, 18 rebounds, and four assists. Jokic tallied 41 points, 18 rebounds, and nine assists. Both players were dominant again on Saturday, with Wembanyama tallying 20 points and 23 rebounds while Jokic finished with 46 points, 10 assists, and nine rebounds.
Wembanyama was very complimentary of Jokic after Friday’s game, saying the three-time MVP is the type of player he wants to become.
“Jokic is one of the guys who, despite getting double-teamed every game, makes his teammates better,” Wembanyama said. “And that’s 100% what I want to be.”
Wembanyama has seen his fair share of double teams already to begin his NBA career, and those will certainly not be slowing down as he continues to improve.
This is what has made Jokic so difficult to defend, because his dominant scoring ability is matched or even exceeded by his historically great playmaking ability.
Jokic said after the game he is looking forward to facing Wembanyama for the next several years.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player