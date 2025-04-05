Warriors Coach Steve Kerr Makes Massive Nikola Jokic Statement
Very few players in NBA history are capable of doing what Nikola Jokic has been doing this season.
Game after game, Jokic is putting up unseen stat lines that has players both past and present in awe, including Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.
Before the Warriors faced off against the Denver Nuggets on Friday night, Kerr gave the ultimate compliment to Jokic. Kerr called Jokic the greatest center he's ever seen, even better than Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
"It's unfair to compare eras, but he's the best center I've ever seen," Kerr said about Jokic. "I've played against Kareem, so I'm kinda old. I think maybe one year I played against him, and I've watched him obviously. Kareem couldn't do all this stuff. Again, eras dictate a lot of that."
Kerr went on to add that it's unfair to compare eras, but no one has ever done the things that Jokic is doing. His ranking of Jokic goes beyond just the skill level and includes everything he brings to the court.
"So, we're in the modern era, and we are watching a guy who is doing things that nobody has ever done before," Kerr said. "It goes so far beyond the skill level though with Jokic, it's the demeanor, it's the competitiveness, it's the intelligence. He is absolutely one of the smartest players ever. You see it in so many different ways."
For as good as Jokic has been this season, the Denver Nuggets haven't been as good as they were in previous seasons. Much of that has to do with the new CBA rules handcuffing the team, but the team needs to start improving before the NBA playoffs begin.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player
Nikola Jokic's Brutally Honest Statement on Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers