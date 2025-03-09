Nikola Jokic's Honest Statement After Disappointing Loss in Nuggets-Thunder
The Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder played an early Sunday game that ended in a frustrating loss for the Nuggets.
The game was tightly contested for the first three quarters, but near the start of the fourth quarter, the Nuggets stagnated while the Thunder were able to pull apart from Denver behind Shai Gilgeous Alexander and his 40 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 blocks on 47/18/100 shooting splits.
Nikola Jokic put up a near triple double with 24 points, 13 rebounds, and 9 assists, but it wasn't enough for the Nuggets to secure the win in this marquee matchup. Jokic met with members of the media after the game and gave his thoughts on the game and the number 1 seed Thunder.
"They know what they are doing, they know what they are going to get," said Jokic. " They are really aggressive they are really handsy. even sometimes, they are playing small and they are rebounding very good. They are well coached, and they are at a high level. I think we had opportunities, like I had ten opportunities I missed, we had opportunities we just missed them."
Luckily for Jokic and the Nuggets, they will get a chance to strike on their missed opportunities as they will take on the Thunder once again Monday.
The Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City will face off once again Monday at 8:00 p.m. EST.
