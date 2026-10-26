3 Nuggets Players Who Need to Step Up in Warriors Game

Coming off a thrilling 23-point comeback win over the New Orleans Pelicans, the Denver Nuggets are looking to pick up some steam with a marquee matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Monday. The Nuggets are now 1-1 on the season, facing a 0-3 Warriors team that is more dangerous than their record suggests.

The Nuggets have ruled out Julian Strawther and Spencer Jones, with Cameron Johnson and Alpha Diallo expected to miss Monday's game as well. With four key absences, including one starter, the Nuggets will need other players to step up. Here are three players who could ultimately decide the outcome of Monday's game if they deliver.

Aaron Gordon

Oct 24, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) talks with Denver Nuggets head coach Coach David Adelman during the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Aaron Gordon is a very consistent difference-maker for the Nuggets, we could see him step into a larger role on Monday night. In each of the first two games of the season, Gordon attempted just nine shots, averaging 13.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists so far. However, we have seen him explode for much more against the Warriors before.

In the Nuggets' 2025-26 season opener, Gordon went for 50 points on 10-11 shooting from beyond the arc in a close overtime loss to the Warriors. We should not expect Gordon to match the best game of his career, but it would be nice to see him take more control offensively.

After Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray combined for 77 points in Denver's overtime win over the Pelicans, we should see Gordon try to take some pressure off them on Monday against Golden State.

Bryce Hopkins

Oct 16, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Bryce Hopkins (13) reacts during the fourth quarter in a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jon Endow-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In Saturday's win over New Orleans, second-round rookie Bryce Hopkins, who is on a two-way contract, got the start with Cameron Johnson and Alpha Diallo sidelined. Both Johnson and Diallo are listed as doubtful for Monday's game, meaning we could see Hopkins get the starting nod again.

In his first career start, which came much sooner than anyone would've expected, he finished with two points and two rebounds in 19 minutes. Nobody is looking at Hopkins as a complete difference-maker, but they need him to show why he deserves to start in Johnson's absence.

Hopkins has the tools to impact the game on both sides of the ball, so hopefully we see him piece together a much more complete game on Monday night. However, we do have to think about the Nuggets changing the starting lineup again. The Nuggets closed Saturday's game with Trevon Brazile instead of Hopkins, so we could see him get the starting nod on Monday. Regardless, Hopkins should play a role, and the Nuggets would benefit greatly if he stepped up and showed what he is capable of.

Cam Whitmore

Oct 24, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Cam Whitmore (00) steals the ball from New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III (25) during the first half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Julian Strawther sidelined, many expected the Nuggets to turn to Cam Whitmore for an offensive punch in the second unit. However, the two-way wing did not suit up for the season opener. In Saturday's win, he finally played, largely due to Alpha Diallo's absence, so we should expect him to get more opportunities on Monday.

In his Nuggets debut, he finished with four points and two rebounds in 11 minutes on 2-5 shooting from the field. Everyone across the NBA knows what Whitmore is capable of offensively. He has struggled to consistently show it, but with Strawther and Diallo still sidelined, this is his chance to prove his worth.

Whitmore is viewed as one of the best two-way contracts in the NBA, and the Nuggets need him to provide that scoring punch in the second unit.

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