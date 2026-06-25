3 Nuggets Players Whose Futures Became Less Certain After NBA Draft

The Denver Nuggets have officially wrapped up their two days of action in the 2026 NBA Draft by making one trade to move down and out of the first round, while also bringing in two new rookies within the frontcourt in Arkansas' Trevon Brazile and St. John's Bryce Hopkins.

Both stand out as nice assets to be had as end-of-the-bench pieces in the Nuggets' frontcourt that can develop into more in the next couple of years, which does help this Denver roster's overall depth.

At the same time, with those two new rookies joining the mix, their presence could make the future a bit murkier for a few players around this Denver roster as soon as this offseason–– whether that be challenging them for minutes in the rotation, or their spots on the roster entirely.

Let's take a look at three players in Denver whose future could be impacted most by their latest pair of additions in the draft:

Zeke Nnaji

Mar 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji (22) reacts from the bench in the second quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Nnaji's place on the Nuggets' roster was already in flux after his name appeared in trade rumors leading up to the draft. And while he didn't get moved throughout the two days of action, Denver's pickup of Brazile makes it feel like the writing is on the wall for what the future holds for the veteran big man.

Brazile offers upside on both ends of the floor as a shot blocker and floor spacer, paired with ample size that makes Nnaji a little redundant to have on the roster.

Brazile isn't as strong as a fit at the five that Nnaji is with a smaller frame at 225 pounds, but having Jokic in the frontcourt that'll be claiming a good share of minutes there makes that factor pretty negligible.

If the Nuggets can shed Nnaji for a better fit on their current bench— potentially in the backcourt— or save money by shipping him out, expect the front office to take a deep look into doing so.

Spencer Jones

Feb 22, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Spencer Jones (21) looks to pass in the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

The most impactful of these three names on the list, Spencer Jones' future isn't exactly as clear-cut as Nnaji's seems to be. However, perhaps the addition of two defensive-minded wings in the draft could put a few more question marks on what's ahead for Denver's restricted free agent.

To be fair, the Nuggets' front office brass of Jon Wallace and Ben Tenzer did state they want to keep their breakout two-way piece from last season after the draft. So it's far from a guarantee that he's as good as gone this offseason.

But words are hollow. Until that new deal gets pen to paper, it's not a surefire bet that Denver won't be cutting costs in letting him go, especially when factoring in the cap crunch that this roster could be facing this summer.

Jon Wallace: Nuggets feel confident about relationship with RFA Spencer Jones, want to keep the "home grown" wing. "I think Spencer's done himself a lot of favors this past year, specifically how he stepped in and defended, made shots. He was just a big part of what we did." — Bennett Durando (@BennettDurando) June 25, 2026

If there was an offer in free agency to come Jones' way that Denver won't be eager to match, maybe now they feel just a bit more confident in letting him walk, knowing that there are two rookies behind him who can provide similar length and upside on the defensive end––albeit not as strong of a fit offensively to offer the spacing that Jones can.

DaRon Holmes

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Daron Holmes II (14) before the game against the Washington Wizards at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Holmes feels like an easy bet to remain on the Nuggets' roster next year, barring any surprise trade that takes place. He's still in what's really his second year pro after an injury-shortened 2024-25 campaign, and showed enough potential last season to warrant Denver keeping him onboard with his cheap contract.

At the same time, finding minutes in the rotation now becomes a bit more of a challenge for Holmes, knowing that two new forwards in Brazil and Hopkins will be gunning to compete for a similar spot in the lineup.

In a pivotal second year for his development, Holmes could have the edge based on his experience in the building and having a more refined game than the two first-year guys entering the mix. But if he ends up slipping out of favor early, it could be tough for the 2024 first-rounder to make up ground.

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