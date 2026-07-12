Christian Braun Injury Update Should Gives Nuggets Fans Hope

The Denver Nuggets did not have the 2025-26 season they wanted to, but most of what went wrong was out of their control. The Nuggets were plagued with injuries, with the following players each missing extended time: Nikola Jokic (19 G), Aaron Gordon (46 G), Christian Braun (38 G), Cameron Johnson (28 G), and Peyton Watson (28 G).

Five of their top seven scorers on the season each missed a significant chunk of action, and the most notably impacted player was Christian Braun. Right after signing a huge contract extension worth $125 million over the next five years, he was hit with a severe ankle sprain that changed the course of his season.

Not only did Braun miss 38 of Denver's 82 games, but when he was available, he seemed like a different player than we were used to seeing. Now, though, he is spending his offseason rehabbing and is on track to have a much more successful 2026-27 campaign.

"I've been back home rehabbing," Braun told AltitudeTV's Katy Winge at Las Vegas Summer League. "Obviously [the season] didn't go how we wanted to as far as health went, but we're gonna bounce back. Been working hard on that ankle and getting all that stuff back to where it's supposed to be."

CB is in Vegas supporting the team during Summer League and caught up with Katy Winge to share an update on his recovery. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/CKRgFze2tF — AltitudeTV (@AltitudeTV) July 12, 2026

In the 44 games he played last season, Braun averaged 12.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game with 51.9/30.1/78.2 shooting splits. Braun could've been much worse given his injury situation, as he practically played the entire season hurt, but it was not the production dip anyone wanted to see after Denver handed him a generous contract extension.

Braun and the Nuggets can bounce back

Sure, the 2025-26 season was one many Nuggets fans would like to forget, especially their first-round playoff loss to a severely shorthanded Minnesota Timberwolves team. However, they will undoubtedly have the opportunity to bounce back.

"I'm just working on all the things, all-around game. Whatever it is, shooting," Braun said about his offseason. "I think the biggest thing is the ankle and getting back healthy, and I know I'll do that, and everything else will get back to where it's supposed to be."

Christian Braun over last 4 games of series:



3 PTS

1-4 FG



9 PTS

3-5 FG



8 PTS

2-4 FG



2 PTS

0-4 FG



His 5-year, $125M contract begins next season. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) May 1, 2026

Not only is Braun recovering well, but the Nuggets as a team should be ready for a championship push next season. Of course, many fans are worried about the franchise standing pat with a roster that just lost in the first round, but on paper, they should have enough to compete for a title.

"I don't take any loss very well," Braun said about using last season as motivation. "If you know anything about us and our team and our group, we're resilient. We're going to bounce back."

He also told DNVR Nuggets' Harrison Wind, "Sometimes it's good to get punched in the mouth a little bit. It's good to have that little setback. Definitely motivated. Definitely excited for the summer. Just got to attack the ankle and make sure the ankle's in a good spot. I know I'll bounce back and I know who I am as a player so I'm really excited."

After a season filled with injuries and a disappointing playoff series, the Nuggets have a couple of sources of motivation moving forward. While a quiet offseason has left fans pessimistic about next season, there are certainly some reasons to have hope that this team will be able to bounce back, especially with better injury luck.

Sign up for our free Denver Nuggets On SI newsletter, and get breaking Nuggets news delivered to your inbox daily!