3 Things Nuggets Fans Must Know Today: Injuries, Quotes & Notes

The Denver Nuggets are on tap for Game 2 of their first-round series vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves, where they'll be looking to keep their 12-game winning streak rolling for another day in order to extend their lead in the series count to 2-0.

Here's three things to know before the Nuggets take on the second game of their postseason slate:

1. Peyton Watson is OUT for Game 2

Mar 6, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) on the bench in the second quarter against the New York Knicks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

While the Nuggets are riding the high of a Game 1 victory over the Wolves, they'll have to keep the momentum moving forward without the help of Peyton Watson, who's already been ruled out for the action a day before the game is set to even take place.

Injury Report ahead of tomorrow's game against the Timberwolves:



OUT:

Peyton Watson (Right Hamstring Strain)#MileHighPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/3LoQsbLcfP — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) April 19, 2026

It's too early to tell for certain just how much more time Watson will continue to miss moving forward. However, to see his status downgraded over 24 hours out from the action might be a telling sign of what to expect for the next few games ahead in the series.

For now, look to see more minutes for Cameron Johnson and Aaron Gordon, along with more involvement from Bruce Brown and Tim Hardaway Jr. off the bench because of it.

2. Spencer Jones is IN for Game 2, and Excited for the Playoffs

Mar 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Spencer Jones (21) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One important name who wasn't on the Nuggets' initial injury report headed into the contest: Spencer Jones, who is now completely without an injury designation after missing the last five games of the regular season, and was previously questionable for Game 1 against Minnesota with a hamstring issue.

In his postseason debut, Jones played in nine minutes to put together five points on 1-1 shooting from the field and going 2-3 from the line, making special note after the game of the Nuggets' electric home atmosphere.

"Yeah, it was fun," Jones said after game 1. "I mean the atmosphere was crazy around here. I love the fans and everything like that, the intensity, both on defense and offense. Every possession counts more and it’s just a fun atmosphere to be in."

Jones was one of the Nuggets' final pieces of their nine-man playoff rotation over the weekend; a role in which he might not have been the most expected outcome even six months ago, but an opportunity that he’s certainly shown extensive gratitude to be put in.

"It means a lot to see the growth and everything like that, the opportunity, especially the trust of the coaching staff to throw me in there after AG [Aaron Gordon] picks up his third foul," Jones said. "Just take advantage of the opportunity, that’s what it’s been since I’ve been here."

3. Jamal Murray Set Nuggets' Playoff Record for FTs

Apr 18, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) celebrates after a basket and foul during the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves in game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

While much talk has been made of Jamal Murray's free throw numbers in the Nuggets' Game 1 win, it wouldn't be without him putting together a franchise record for shots at the line in the process.

Not only did Murray set a new franchise record for the most free throws made in a single postseason game (16), but he also set the record for the most free throws made in a postseason game without a miss, considering he shot a perfect 16-16 from the charity stripe.

Despite the criticism to have come Murray's way for getting his shots up at the line, it ended with him adding his name next to a franchise playoff record, and landing a 1-0 series lead along with it.

All things considered, that's another win in the books in what's been a career year for the Nuggets guard.

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