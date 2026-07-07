Four Moves the Nuggets Can Still Make to Have a Perfect 2026 Offseason

It feels like the 2026 NBA offseason is flying by, with the draft behind us and the free agency mark nearly wiped out, but the Denver Nuggets still have plenty of work to do. With Jonas Valanciunas expected to be waived by Wednesday, the Nuggets will have just 11 players under contract, but there are a few ways they can fill out their roster to have a perfect end to their offseason.

Here's a quick look at the four moves the Nuggets need to make to save their 2026 offseason and get back into championship contention in 2027:

Re-sign Peyton Watson

Mar 25, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) reacts after a play in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Ball Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Peyton Watson is viewed as the top restricted free agent still on the market, and the Nuggets have made it clear that they will try to bring him back on a long-term deal. The 23-year-old wing is coming off a breakout season, showing plenty of flashes on both sides of the ball, but is now expected to demand a new contract worth around $25 million per year.

Regardless, though, the Nuggets have the option to match any offer Watson receives on the market, and it should be a no-brainer decision to do so. As the Nuggets look for more versatility on both ends, especially defensively, keeping Watson in Denver is a clear priority.

The Nuggets were expected to clear some cap space before re-signing Watson in hopes of getting below the second apron, but recent reports suggest that is no longer a priority for the franchise. Trying to build as competitive a team as possible is the Nuggets' goal, regardless of what it costs.

Re-sign Spencer Jones

Mar 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Spencer Jones (21) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Denver's other restricted free agent this summer is Spencer Jones, who is also coming off a breakout season. Jones started the 2025-26 season on a two-way contract before getting elevated to a standard deal. Now, this offseason, he is expected to earn a long-term deal.

In a recent LinkedIn post, Jones said that he is negotiating a new contract with the Nuggets worth at least $4 million per year. Of course, for a player who makes an impact on the defensive end, hustles on every play, and can knock down open three-pointers, getting him back on a cheap, multi-year deal would be a steal for Denver.

Even though Jones is not as much of a priority as Watson, keeping their homegrown talent to bolster their depth would be a clear win for the Nuggets.

Sign LeBron James

Apr 26, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) walks on the court before the start of the game against the Houston Rockets in game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LeBron James is leaving the Los Angeles Lakers, and the Nuggets are officially in the running to sign the 41-year-old superstar in free agency. Despite everything he has done, and the fact that he is still playing at a high level, James is reportedly open to any type of contract, including a veteran minimum, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

The idea of playing alongside Nikola Jokic has to entice James, on top of suiting up for Josh Kroenke's team, who is a long-time friend of the four-time MVP and champion.

The Nuggets are certainly not viewed as the frontrunners to land James, but there is no doubt that if they are able to land him, their chances of winning a title in 2027 would greatly increase. A potential core of Jamal Murray, LeBron James, Aaron Gordon, and Nikola Jokic would be incredible.

Bring in extra guard depth

Apr 18, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) and guard Christian Braun (0) celebrate after a basket and foul during the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves in game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Nuggets went into the 2026 offseason with a clear need for extra ball-handling and guard depth. With Jamal Murray and Christian Braun as their expected starting backcourt, they have just one rostered player to back them up right now: Tyus Jones.

The Nuggets need to finish their offseason by improving their guard depth, although that is easier said than done. It was surprising when the team declined Jalen Pickett's team option, but maybe they have a plan to find an upgrade in his position.

Some of the top free agent guards to monitor are Bradley Beal, Gary Trent Jr., Gary Payton II, Cam Thomas, Aaron Holiday, and their own Bruce Brown.

Of course, they could also trade for improved guard depth. If the Nuggets do all three of the other listed moves, it would be surprising if they did not then find a trade suitor for Cameron Johnson. Could the team flip Johnson for a backcourt upgrade? Maybe, although that is still easier said than done.

So far, the Nuggets have made just two signings: Marvin Bagley and Tyus Jones. However, there is still time to finish the 2026 offseason with a near-perfect outcome.

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