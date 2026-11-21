The Denver Nuggets have been far from the championship-contending team we had hoped they would be this season, but they showcased their potential on Friday night. In an NBA Cup Group Play matchup against the Houston Rockets, who ranked third in the Western Conference heading into the game, the Nuggets pulled off a 133-124 statement win.

The Nuggets had their best, most complete game of the season on Friday, scoring 30+ points in every quarter and stepping up when it mattered most in crunch time. This was the type of all-around performance we've been waiting to see from the Nuggets this season, and they even stepped up defensively when it mattered most.

After the game, Aaron Gordon credited the Nuggets' defense for the big win.

"Just trying to turn it up on defense. We knew the team that was gonna play defense first was gonna win this game, so that's just what we were stressing in the huddle," Gordon said.

“We knew the team that played defense first was going to win this game.”



Aaron Gordon tells @RealAClifton how Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray stepped up when the Nuggets needed them most 👏 pic.twitter.com/uSPcLYl4u9 — NBA on Prime (@NBAonPrime) November 21, 2026

Sure, the Nuggets still gave up 124 points, the third-most of the season, but they turned it up defensively in crunch time. The Rockets scored 22 points in the fourth quarter, headlined by just six points in the final five minutes, not counting a buzzer-beating heave by Fred VanVleet that had no impact on the game's result.

Fourth-quarter defense

The Nuggets have been very inconsistent on the defensive end this season, with just the NBA's 19th-ranked defensive rating through 14 games, but they knew when to turn it on against the Rockets. Gordon talked more about how the Nuggets were able to slow down Houston in the fourth quarter.

"I think we scrambled a little bit more," he said. "We started mixing up matchups and just upped our level of urgency. Yeah, we were a little bit more desperate."

Nov 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Houston Rockets guard Fred Vanvleet (5) defends against Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We saw the Nuggets step up similarly on the defensive end against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night, outscoring them 56-40 in the second half. Sure, we would like to see the Nuggets play a full game with this high-level defense, but they have now earned consecutive wins over two of the league's best teams, largely due to their late-game defense.

An All-Star takeover

Of course, stepping up defensively does not mean much if they are not able to score on the other end, and that is where three-time MVP Nikola Jokic came up clutch. Jokic had 18 of his 26 points in the third quarter, shooting 8-9 from the field and 2-2 from deep in that 12-minute stretch. Then, in the fourth quarter, All-Star guard Jamal Murray woke up, with seven of his 14 points coming in the clutch.

Entered flow state in Q3 pic.twitter.com/2cMafHMn86 — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) November 21, 2026

Gordon had high praise for his star teammates for leading the team offensively and ultimately helping pull out a huge win.

"I mean, he's amazing, man," Gordon said about Jokic. "Just the floater at 7'1" is incredible. He's playing through all the contact and all the physicality and all of the little tick-tack stuff. ... He's just dissecting the game and operating. Then Jamal Murray in the fourth quarter, he's just ice, man. He's a killer. Those two came alive when we needed them to come alive most and helped us pull out this win."

The Nuggets got exactly what they needed in the final two quarters from Jokic and Murray, but it was an overall team effort. This is the complete performance we've been wanting to see from the Nuggets, with Gordon also being one of the key players to step up when they needed it.

Sign up for our free Denver Nuggets On SI newsletter, and get breaking Nuggets news delivered to your inbox daily!