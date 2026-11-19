The Denver Nuggets were on the brink of losing consecutive games for the first time this season, as they fell behind by as many as 17 points against the Boston Celtics, just two days after a disappointing loss to the Phoenix Suns. However, their first-half struggles turned into a comeback win over the Celtics.

The Nuggets ultimately pulled out a 105-101 win, but based on what we saw in the first half, this game could’ve easily gotten out of hand in Boston’s favor. So, what changed for the Nuggets? After the game, head coach David Adelman talked about how the team used halftime to pull themselves together.

“We just engaged the game more. I thought we were frustrated with the lack of making shots, eventually I thought it affected our energy, which is not acceptable. We talked about it at halftime, I thought our guys responded well to it from me and from each other,” Adelman said. “That’s what you need. If you’re going to crawl out of something like this, it’s got to be with effort and energy. If you lose the game, you can feel good about the fact that you put your full effort out there.”

A big turnaround

In the first half, the Nuggets struggled in practically every aspect of the game. They were turning the ball over, giving up too many offensive rebounds, leaving Boston’s best three-point shooters wide open, failing to protect the paint, and even struggling on the offensive end. Nothing was going Denver’s way in the first 24 minutes.

In the second half, everything completely shifted. Their defense stepped up big time, they were getting to the free-throw line, and they limited their turnovers while forcing more on the other end. Adelman talked more about what went right in the second half.

“I also thought we did some things well. We were aggressive with [Jayson] Tatum in the pick and roll; it led to turnovers. We saw the ball go in through easy baskets, which we hadn’t been able to do as of late. It was good to see the energy and the intensity pick up. You need it to play a team like that. It’s a really good team; there’s a reason why their record is their record,” he finished.

Jayson Tatum 4 points and 5 TO in the second half. Just can’t happen.



Unacceptable. — CelticsUnite (@CelticsUnite18) November 19, 2026

Adelman mentions how the Nuggets picked up their intensity on superstar forward Jayson Tatum, and it shows in the box score. In the first half, Tatum had 20 points on 8-16 shooting and just one turnover. In the second half, he had four points on 2-6 shooting with five turnovers. If Denver does not find a way to slow down Tatum, they are likely leaving Wednesday’s game with a loss. They stepped up in the second half, and it ultimately secured them a much-needed win.

The Nuggets now move on to host a very good Houston Rockets team on Friday for an NBA Cup Group Play matchup, where they will need to play four complete quarters of basketball to win.

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