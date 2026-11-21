The Denver Nuggets picked up what was arguably their best win of the season against the Houston Rockets on Friday night, starting NBA Cup Group Play with a 2-0 record, and are now 9-5 overall this season. The Nuggets needed this win, as they are finally showing that they are still one of the NBA's best teams after a slow start.

Of course, they were led by three-time MVP Nikola Jokic in the statement win, but he got some much-needed help. Even with co-star Jamal Murray having a quiet night as Denver's lowest-scoring starter, they had a few other players step up and make a huge difference. Let's take a look at the Nuggets' three biggest risers from Friday's game:

Christian Braun

Nov 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) following the win against the Houston Rockets in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It has been no secret that the Nuggets need Christian Braun to step into a larger role. His $125 million contract has now kicked in, but his play has likely made the Nuggets regret that financial decision.

In Friday's game, though, he reminded the Nuggets why he deserves such a lucrative deal. He finished the game with 19 points, five rebounds, three assists, and four steals, shooting 7-10 from the field and 3-5 from beyond the arc. Braun ranks third in the NBA in steals per game (2.3) this season, and he made a real difference on both sides of the ball on Friday night.

The Nuggets need this version of Braun to become the norm, as they are a much more successful team when he is playing at his best.

Aaron Gordon

Nov 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (5) defends against Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Aaron Gordon is another Nugget who had a concerning start to the season, with many fans worried he is running out of juice, but he had a productive game against the Rockets. The 31-year-old has not looked like himself this season, but he has been much more efficient in his last few games, and on Friday night he had his highest-scoring outing since Denver's season opener.

Gordon finished the win with 18 points, three rebounds, and two assists on 6-9 shooting from the field. After shooting just 38% from the field in his first ten games this season, he is shooting an improved 61.3% in his last four.

We still want to see a bit more from Gordon at times, especially on the boards and defensively, but he is certainly trending in the right direction. Even if the Nuggets continued to get this version of Gordon, they would be pleased.

Cameron Johnson

Nov 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets power forward Cameron Johnson (23) warms up before the game against the Houston Rockets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cameron Johnson has certainly been more inconsistent than the Nuggets would like to start the season, but he rose to the occasion on Friday night. Johnson posted 19 points, three rebounds, six assists, and two steals, shooting 7-13 from the field and 2-6 from deep.

Johnson has been valuable as a ball-handler and playmaker, and when he is aggressive offensively, the Nuggets flow much better. Johnson finished with a game-high plus-19, continuing to make a positive impact when on the floor. While he is typically not seen as an ultra-valuable player, he has arguably been Denver's third-best starter this season behind Jokic and Murray.

The Nuggets should like what they've seen from Johnson so far, and if he, Braun, and Gordon can all continue to click after Friday's great performance, they could be the championship contender we once expected.

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