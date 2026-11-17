We thought the Denver Nuggets had found a rhythm by winning four of their previous five games, but Monday night’s performance against the Phoenix Suns was very underwhelming. The Nuggets lost to the Suns 117-105, and while we do not want to overreact, the Nuggets showed some clear weaknesses in this game that could haunt them this season.

The two biggest issues for the Nuggets in Monday’s loss were rebounding and turnovers, and they should know that if they struggle with those, it is a recipe for disaster.

After the game, head coach David Adelman addressed these issues, saying their woes on the glass and inability to take care of the ball were what cost them the game.

“Yeah, those two things,” Adelman said in response to rebounding and turnovers being what went wrong for Denver. “I think the offensive rebound—they had nine guys get offensive rebounds. The turnovers, I don’t have the stats yet, but it seems like the majority were live-ball turnovers. Against a team that fast, that plays small, that leads to easy baskets in a low-scoring game. Those two things have hurt us. … Those two areas obviously stuck out, and that’s why they won the game.”

David Adelman on the defensive rebounding and turnover issues:



"...those two areas obviously stuck out. And that's why (PHX) won the game."



Full answer👇 pic.twitter.com/m6N5zwcTC4 — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) November 17, 2026

Nuggets were too sloppy

Sure, some of the credit can be given to the Suns for outworking the Nuggets in nearly every key area of the game, but Denver’s carelessness is more to blame. The Nuggets committed 18 turnovers, seven by three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, and were outrebounded 51 to 35.

We can look at the Nuggets’ personnel issues, with a clear lack of rebounding besides Jokic and a scarcity of ball-handlers besides Jamal Murray, but really, it stems from sloppiness. After the first quarter, the Nuggets struggled to convince me they wanted to win the game.

Final Rotations for the Nuggets as they lose 117-105.



Nikola Jokic was great. Jamal Murray turned it on in the 4th quarter. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough.



Nuggets get out-rebounded 51-35. Suns hit 7 more threes. Hard to win that way. pic.twitter.com/SlGKwEKyls — Ryan Blackburn (@NBABlackburn) November 17, 2026

Even Jokic became carefree in the third quarter, committing five of his seven turnovers in that game-shifting period, and the team as a whole looked out of it. Remember, the Suns were the team on the second night of a back-to-back, yet it felt like the Nuggets were the team to lose steam as the game went on.

They need to fix these issues

This season, the Nuggets rank 25th in the NBA with 41.7 rebounds per game, while their opponents are grabbing 44.1 per game. Fortunately, turnovers are not typically an issue, as they are committing the fourth-fewest turnovers in the NBA this season with 13.8 per game, but they are still barely winning the turnover margin, forcing 14.6 per game.

The bigger concern for the Nuggets this season has been their three-point shooting, as they rank 28th in the league in three-pointers made per game (10.7) and 29th in three-point attempts per game (30.9). In Monday’s loss, they still just shot 9-30 from beyond the arc, compared to Phoenix’s 16-36, and the Nuggets will struggle to win games if they cannot be a threat from deep.

The Nuggets felt like a much more complete team last season, and they feel far from what we witnessed in their 2023 championship run, but there is still plenty of time to patch these big concerns and turn things around.

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