David Adelman Gives Clarity on DaRon Holmes' Uncertain Role With Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets have much more depth this season than expected. Last week, head coach David Adelman admitted that he was worried the Nuggets would only have nine players they could rely on this season. Obviously, that tone has changed, as Adelman will now have a hard time even cutting the rotation to ten players.

However, extra depth still means some players are buried in the depth chart. The most notable casualty of this through training camp and preseason has been DaRon Holmes. The 24-year-old big man is now buried behind key reserves like Marvin Bagley III and Spencer Jones, while competing with Trevon Brazile and Zeke Nnaji for third-string opportunities.

Ahead of Sunday's preseason matchup against the Chicago Bulls, Adelman gave some clarity on how Holmes fits into Denver's bench, saying he views the 6-foot-9 big man as more of a center than a power forward, per DNVR Nuggets' Brendan Vogt.

David Adelman said he views DaRon Holmes II as a 5 more than a 4 right now.



Given the current skillset, and areas of improvement, that’s where he’s more likely to find playing time at the moment.



Biggest area of improvement at 4 —being able to guard 4s. — Brendan Vogt (@BrendanVogt) October 11, 2026

Holmes seems like a natural power forward due to his mobility, athleticism, passing, and optimistic shooting, especially given his size, but Adelman saying he is more of a center could actually be a good thing for the 24-year-old.

A valuable third-string center

If Adelman wanted Holmes at power forward, he would be competing directly with Brazile and Nnaji for the third-string spot on the depth chart. If he is truly playing the five for the Nuggets this season, he is only the third center on the roster, behind Nikola Jokic and Bagley. This opens the door for Holmes to be the next man up if either Jokic or Bagley has to miss any time.

Even though he is a bit buried on the depth chart, fans are eager to see more of him. Holmes was an exciting prospect coming out of Dayton in 2024, but an Achilles tear ended his rookie campaign before it even started, immediately setting him back. Of course, he ultimately returned to the court last season, but he has yet to be given as much opportunity as you would've expected when they drafted him with the 22nd pick two years ago.

Oct 4, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Daron Holmes II (14) during the second half against the Utah Jazz at CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unfortunately, Holmes has failed to truly prove himself through Denver's first two preseason games. In 19 total minutes, he has tallied eight points, four rebounds, and two assists on 3-9 shooting from the field and 0-4 from beyond the arc.

He should have plenty of opportunities in the Nuggets' next three preseason games before getting pushed to the end of the bench once the regular season starts, but it is up to him to actually make some noise when given the chance.

We do not doubt that Holmes has the potential to be an effective backup big man in this league. Whether it be at the center or power forward position, he has the talent to be a long-term piece for the Nuggets. On the other hand, if he does not show it this year, he has a team option for 2026-27 that the Nuggets are likely keeping an eye on.

Maybe the move to center could be good for Holmes, but so far this preseason, he has left a lot to be desired.

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