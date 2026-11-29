The Denver Nuggets' win over the Utah Jazz on Friday night kicked off a four-game road trip, with their next challenge against the Toronto Raptors. The Nuggets have now won four of their last five games to improve to 11-6, but this road trip will certainly test their limits, especially against some of the Eastern Conference's best.

The Nuggets and Raptors have already met once this season in Denver, where the Nuggets pulled out a 19-point win, led by Nikola Jokic with a 32-point triple-double.

For Sunday's matchup in Toronto, the Nuggets are as healthy as possible, with no absences to note for the third consecutive game. The Raptors, on the other hand, will be significantly shorthanded.

Nuggets' clean injury report

Nov 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson (23) looks to pass the ball as he is defended by Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley (5) during the first half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Nuggets are officially 1-0 this season with Julian Strawther in the lineup, as the backup guard missed Denver's first 16 games before making his season debut in Friday's win over the Jazz. With a new-look bench unit, the Nuggets might have a different outlook this season, and head coach David Adelman will continue to have lineup decisions to make.

In their last game, the Nuggets went with a primary second unit of Ryan Nembhard, Strawther, DeMar DeRozan, Spencer Jones, and Marvin Bagley III. Rookie forward Trevon Brazile played four minutes, and veteran guard Tyus Jones was completely removed from the rotation. It will be interesting to see if they make any further changes to the lineup, but this is obviously not a bad problem for the Nuggets to have.

It is also worth noting that DeRozan will be facing his former team on Sunday. While I do not want to speculate about his potential retirement, there is a possibility that this could be the 37-year-old forward's final game in Toronto.

Raptors could be without multiple starters

Oct 23, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) on the court against the Washington Wizards during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for the Raptors, they will be missing multiple key pieces. The Raptors have ruled out Kawhi Leonard and RJ Barrett, already putting a dent in their starting lineup, but their injuries do not end there. Toronto's full injury report:

Collin Murray-Boyles - QUESTIONABLE (left knee contusion / bone bruise)

Immanuel Quickley - QUESTIONABLE (right foot inflammation / soreness)

Ja'Kobe Walter - QUESTIONABLE (right quadriceps contusion)

RJ Barrett - OUT (right hamstring strain)

Kawhi Leonard - OUT (left knee injury management)

Every Raptors player listed on Sunday's injury report has started in at least half of their appearances this season, as Toronto's lineup could look much different against the Nuggets if these statuses do not turn in their favor.

Missing Leonard for the past 16 games has heavily impacted the Raptors, as they are just 5-11 without him, and these other injuries certainly do not do them any favors. The Nuggets have an obvious health advantage over the Raptors in this game, and on paper, they should not have many issues if Murray-Boyles, Quickley, and Walter have to miss Sunday's matchup.

The Nuggets and Raptors are set to tip off at 4:00 p.m. MT in Toronto on Sunday.

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