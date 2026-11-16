The Denver Nuggets are gearing up to play their first home game in nearly two weeks on Monday night, coming off a four-game road trip that started in Mexico City and ended in New Orleans. Fortunately, the Nuggets made the most of the road trip, finishing with three wins in four games, and are now returning to Ball Arena with an improved 7-4 record.

The Nuggets have looked like a much more complete team over the past five games than they did in the first six games of the season, and they are now heading into a favorable matchup against the Phoenix Suns.

The Suns have been far from a bad team this season, winning four of their past six games, but they are heading into the second night of a back-to-back after an eight-point loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night. On Sunday, Luka Doncic torched the Suns with 43 points and nine assists, and now they have to worry about Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray less than 24 hours later.

Nuggets injury report

Mar 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Julian Strawther (3) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To give the Nuggets an even bigger advantage than just rest, they are nearly at full strength against the Suns. They have ruled out Julian Strawther, who has yet to suit up this season, but have no other injuries to report. Denver's full injury report:

Julian Strawther - OUT (left knee sprain)

We should be inching closer to Strawther's return to action, but there is still no update on his status. We are eager to see what their bench unit looks like with Strawther in the lineup, especially with how he might help with their three-point shooting concerns.

The Nuggets have also ruled out DaRon Holmes, Cam Whitmore, and Ryan Nembhard, all assigned to Denver's G League affiliate in Grand Rapids. Regardless, though, the Nuggets' health has been trending in the right direction since getting Spencer Jones back on the court, and they should be confident heading into Monday's matchup against the Suns.

Suns injury report

Oct 30, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) fouls Phoenix Suns guard Collin Gillespie (12) during the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Suns have been relatively healthy this season, with the exception of the absence of standout center Mark Williams, who still has not been able to play since undergoing shoulder surgery. Phoenix's full injury report:

Ryan Dunn - QUESTIONABLE (right thumb soreness)

Mark Williams - OUT (left shoulder surgery)

When the Suns and Nuggets faced off earlier this season, Jamal Murray erupted for 39 points to lead Denver to a road win in NBA Cup Group Play. The Suns had three players score 20 or more points in this game, led by Miles Bridges with 24, and they gave the Nuggets all they could handle.

The Nuggets certainly want to repeat their success from their last meeting, especially on their home court this time, but Phoenix will not make it easy.

The Nuggets and Suns are set to tip off at 7:00 p.m. MT in Denver on Monday.

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