Coming off a disappointing loss to the Phoenix Suns, the Denver Nuggets are heading into one of their biggest tests of the early season. On Wednesday night, the Nuggets are hosting the Boston Celtics on national TV for a big cross-conference matchup.

The Celtics are legitimate title contenders this season, even after trading away 2024 Finals MVP Jaylen Brown. They have started the season with an 11-3 record and were riding a six-game winning streak before falling to the Orlando Magic on Monday.

Now, the Nuggets will try to hand them a second straight loss after their blazing hot start.

Fortunately for the fans eager to see two of the league’s top teams battle, there are minimal injuries to report for Wednesday’s matchup.

Nuggets injury report

Jan 7, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Julian Strawther (3) in the third quarter against the Boston Celtics at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Nuggets started the season with some notable injuries, but as they prepare for their 13th game, they have just one injury to report.

The Nuggets will be without backup guard Julian Strawther, who is still waiting to make his season debut, but they will have the rest of their team available. Denver’s full injury report:

Julian Strawther - OUT (left knee sprain)

Injury Report ahead of tomorrow’s game against the Celtics:



OUT:

Julian Strawther (Left Knee Sprain) pic.twitter.com/kdaLfVDHqY — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) November 18, 2026

This will be the sixth consecutive game for the Nuggets where only Strawther is sidelined, as they have not had any sort of health issues recently.

Fortunately, they are making the most of it, as they have won four of their last six games, but they certainly still need to improve in some key areas if they want to be viewed as a title contender.

The Nuggets will also be without DaRon Holmes, Ryan Nembhard, and Cam Whitmore, who have all been assigned to the G League, but their absences do not impact the rotation at all.

In this marquee game, the Nuggets will obviously lean on their All-Star duo of Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic, but for them to pick up a win, they will need the supporting cast to step up. The Nuggets would love to see guys like Aaron Gordon, Cameron Johnson, Christian Braun, and DeMar DeRozan make an impact on Wednesday night.

Celtics’ clean injury report

Mar 2, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) dribbles down the court defended by Denver Nuggets forward Christian Braun (0) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Nuggets have just one injury to report, Boston has none. The Celtics have been one of the league’s healthiest teams to start the season, and it is paying off as they sit in second place in the Eastern Conference.

The Celtics have zero injuries to report for Wednesday’s game, but they have ruled out two-way forwards Dillon Mitchell and Amari Williams, who have been assigned to the G League.

The Celtics will lean on their new duo of Jayson Tatum and Paul George, who have both been scorching this season. With two top-heavy teams, it could come down to whose supporting cast is able to step up, but this has been a real weakness for the Nuggets so far. This is Denver’s chance to make a statement, so we will see how they rise to the occasion.

The Nuggets and Celtics are set to tip off at 7:30 p.m. MT in Denver on Wednesday on ESPN.

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