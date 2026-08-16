Every Nuggets Draft Pick From the Last Five Years and Where They Are Now

The Denver Nuggets had a promising 2026 NBA Draft, selecting Trevon Brazile and Bryce Hopkins in the second round to add some forward depth and bolster their young core. The Nuggets have not had the best draft success recently, but it has been better than some people might expect.

The Nuggets have been especially busy when it comes to draft night trades, with only three of their nine draftees in the past five years being selected by Denver's own pick. Here is a full look at each of the Nuggets' draft picks over the past five years and where they are now, excluding their most recent picks, Brazile and Hopkins.

2025 - None

The Nuggets did not add any rookies in the 2025 NBA Draft.

2024

DaRon Holmes

Jan 4, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Daron Holmes II (14) warms up prior to the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the 2024 draft, the Nuggets traded the 28th pick and three second-rounders to move up six spots to select DaRon Holmes. So far, that move has not worked out in their favor. Holmes was coming off an All-American season at Dayton and was viewed as a very promising prospect who could contribute on both sides of the floor, but injuries have held him back.

Holmes missed the entire 2024-25 season with a torn Achilles tendon that he suffered in Summer League, but bounced back to make an impact in the G League last season, while appearing in 25 games for the Nuggets.

Now, heading into the 2026-27 season, the Nuggets are staying optimistic about Holmes's potential in hopes that he can contribute as a backup big man.

2023

In a four-team draft night trade in 2023, the Nuggets acquired the signing rights to Jalen Pickett, Julian Strawther, and Hunter Tyson in exchange for the rights to Maxwell Lewis and a 2029 protected first-round pick.

Jalen Pickett

Jan 22, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jalen Pickett (24) looks on during the second half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jalen Pickett spent the first three years of his career with the Nuggets, with the most recent season being his best. In 2025-26, he averaged 5.2 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in 16.1 minutes per game, but especially stepped up when the Nuggets were plagued by injuries.

This offseason, though, the Nuggets declined his team option, which allowed him to hit the open market. This was a bit of a head-scratcher since his team option would've been cheaper than a veteran minimum contract and the Nuggets had a clear need for guard depth, but his time in Denver is officially over.

After hitting the open market, Pickett signed a two-way contract with the L.A. Clippers, giving him his next NBA opportunity, although an uphill climb to earn another standard deal.

Julian Strawther

Feb 25, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Julian Strawther (3) during the second half against the Boston Celtics at Ball Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through three years in Denver, Julian Strawther has emerged as a fan favorite. Fans have been pleading for the coaching staff to give Strawther more opportunities, as he is an electric scoring punch nearly every time he steps on the floor.

Over the past two seasons, Strawther has averaged 8.2 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 18.4 minutes per game, while shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc. Strawther's career peaked when he helped the Nuggets win Game 6 of the Western Conference semi-finals in 2025 against the OKC Thunder, dropping 15 points on 3-4 shooting from deep in just 19 minutes.

Now, after the Nuggets let Tim Hardaway Jr. walk in free agency, Strawther is expected to have a much larger role this season. Not only are the Nuggets hoping that he can fill those shoes, but they actually need him to.

Hunter Tyson

Jan 18, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Hunter Tyson (5) dribbles in the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at Ball Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of the three players from Denver's 2023 draft class, Hunter Tyson certainly had the lowest impact. Through three seasons in Denver, Tyson averaged just 2.2 points and 1.4 rebounds in 6.8 minutes per game, struggling to truly make his mark.

At February's trade deadline, the Nuggets dumped Tyson's salary to the Brooklyn Nets to get below the luxury tax line, while also swapping second-round picks. On the bright side, the Nuggets used the second-round pick they acquired in this trade to draft Bryce Hopkins, who seems to have potential.

Now, though, Tyson has left the NBA entirely. The Nets waived him after the trade, and he then signed with Gigantes de Carolina of BSN in Puerto Rico.

2022

Christian Braun

Mar 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Christian Braun has undoubtedly been the most successful Nuggets draft pick of the past five years. While fans are hard on him right now, he emerged as a high-impact starter during the 2024-25 season, when he averaged 15.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.1 steals per game with efficient 58.0/39.7/82.7 shooting splits.

After his impressive 2024-25 campaign, Braun earned a five-year, $125 million contract extension from the Nuggets, keeping him in Denver long-term. However, immediately after signing the extension, he had an injury-filled 2025-26 season that turned fans against him because of his poor play.

His new contract officially kicks in for the 2026-27 season, and the Nuggets are hoping for a much better result out of him.

Peyton Watson

Mar 25, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) reacts after a play in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Ball Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Denver acquired Watson in a draft trade with the Thunder, in which the Nuggets parted with JaMychal Green and a 2027 protected first-round pick. This trade has obviously worked out for the better.

The Nuggets could've signed Watson to a contract extension at the same time as Braun, but opted not to. Now, they are likely wishing they had. Watson had a breakout 2025-26 season, averaging 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 2.0 stocks per game, while shooting 49.1% from the field and 41.1% from three-point range.

This impressive play has drastically increased his value from when the Nuggets could've signed him to an extension, and he is now seeking a deal much closer to Braun's as a restricted free agent.

The Nuggets have been stuck in limbo through the entire offseason, waiting to find the right solution for Watson. As contract talks drag on, the likelihood of a sign-and-trade increases, as there is a chance we have already seen the last of Watson in a Nuggets jersey.

2021

Bones Hyland

Nov 5, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland (3) gestures after a shot in the fourth quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Ball Arena. | USA TODAY Sports

The Nuggets used the 26th overall pick in the 2021 draft to select Bones Hyland, and the VCU product immediately showed promise as an electric guard off the bench. Through a season-and-a-half in Denver, Hyland averaged 10.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in 19.2 minutes per game, but his time with the Nuggets was cut short.

During the 2022-23 season, Hyland had a bit of a sour exit as the Nuggets traded him to the L.A. Clippers in exchange for Thomas Bryant (via LAL) as part of a four-team deal.

Now, Hyland plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves and played a role in eliminating the Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs this year, ultimately earning a new contract with that franchise this offseason.

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