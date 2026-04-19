Every Nuggets Player Nominated for NBA End-of-Season Awards

With the NBA playoffs officially arrived, it now marks the point in the league's calendar when end-of-season award finalists are announced, giving a look at the top three candidates to take home every top piece of hardware for their efforts throughout the regular season.

For the Denver Nuggets, they have a handful of candidates who have been deemed finalists for those end-of-season honors.

From MVP down to Clutch Player of the Year, the team has three chances to land one of the seven big awards; a deserved feat having come fresh off a 54-win campaign and being one of the top teams in the Western Conference with it.

Here's a look at who's up for those awards in Denver:

MVP: Nikola Jokic

May 14, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver presents Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) the KIA NBA MVP trophy before game five against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

65 GP, 27.7 PTS, 12.9 REB, 10.7 AST, 56.9/38.0/80.0

It's nothing new for Nikola Jokic to be included at the top of any season's MVP ballot, but we're now hitting ridiculous numbers from a career perspective.

Jokic is now trending towards being within the top two of MVP voting for the last six seasons now, having put together one of his best individual campaigns throughout his latest 2025-26 showing, and might not even win the MVP award to show for it.

Regardless, yet another entry as an MVP finalist shows just how dominant of a run the Joker is on as one of the greatest big men in league history, and making for a six-year stretch that's tough for any player to top across league history; especially in terms of raw counting stats.

Sixth Man of the Year: Tim Hardaway Jr.

Mar 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (10) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

80 GP, 6 GS, 13.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 44.7/40.7/81.1

One of the most pleasant surprises of the Nuggets' season entirely, Tim Hardaway Jr. landed some love in terms of the league's Sixth Man of the Year voting, as he joins Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Keldon Johnson as one of three finalists.

The three finalists for the 2025-26 Kia NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award:



▪️Tim Hardaway Jr., @nuggets

▪️Jaime Jaquez Jr., @MiamiHEAT

▪️Keldon Johnson, @spurs pic.twitter.com/zsDa6oP01J — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 19, 2026

According to Basketball Reference, Hardaway has been within the top 10 of the league's Sixth Man of the Year voting now four times within the past 12 seasons, with this year being the first time he's finished within the top three.

This season also marked Hardaway Jr.'s second-career best campaign in terms of field goal average, and his best in terms of three-point shooting percentage.

Adding a Sixth Man of the Year award to the resume would certainly add to what's been an impressive season for the 34-year-old, and sets up for what should be a nice payday this offseason because of it.

Clutch Player of the Year: Jamal Murray

Apr 18, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) during the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves in game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

75 GP, 25.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 7.1 AST, 48.3/43.5/88.7

While it might not be as prestigious as the latter two awards, Clutch Player of the Year is worthy of at least some attention, especially considering the Nuggets' own guard is up as one of the three guys who could take home the honors.

The three finalists for the 2025-26 Kia NBA Clutch Player of the Year Award:



▪️Anthony Edwards, @Timberwolves

▪️Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, @okcthunder

▪️Jamal Murray, @nuggets pic.twitter.com/104JMXHQRL — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 19, 2026

Along with having one of the best seasons for a guard across the league, Jamal Murray was also just as impressive as a late-game scorer, averaging 7.3 fourth-quarter points across the entire year. Only four other players were able to average over seven points in the fourth quarter all season.

Last year, it was actually Jokic who was the Nuggets' representative for this award, who placed second behind New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson. Now, Murray will have his shot at the award, which should hopefully pair next to an All-NBA nod with it in due time.

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