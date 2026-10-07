Nuggets' Three Biggest Risers in Preseason Win vs. Jazz

After losing their preseason opener on Sunday to the Utah Jazz, the Denver Nuggets quickly got their revenge. On Tuesday, the Nuggets and Jazz faced off for the second time in three days, with the rematch in Salt Lake City. Fortunately for Denver, they bounced back after the loss to take down Utah 117-106.

While a win or loss does not necessarily matter in preseason, the Nuggets should be very pleased with their performance on Tuesday night. After a cold shooting night to open the preseason, the Nuggets came out firing in the rematch, knocking down 53% of their field goals and 39% of their three-pointers.

Let's take a closer look at three bench players who especially stood out in the Nuggets' second preseason outing and why they are making a case to earn a spot in the rotation this season.

Alpha Diallo

Sep 28, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Alpha Diallo (11) during media day at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the second straight game, Alpha Diallo was a clear standout for the Nuggets. After the Nuggets signed him, there was plenty of doubt about how his game would translate to the NBA level. The 29-year-old wing has spent his entire professional career overseas, but he has made it clear why the Nuggets gave him an opportunity.

In Tuesday's win, Diallo finished with eight points, two rebounds, and two steals, shooting a perfect 3-3 from the field and 2-2 from beyond the arc. Diallo's defensive presence alone will help him cement his place in Denver's rotation, but if he can continue to be a factor on offense as well, it will be impossible for David Adelman to keep him off the floor.

Diallo's rise is exactly why preseason is so important, as even after two games, the Nuggets have a much clearer idea of the caliber of player they have on their hands.

Julian Strawther

Mar 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Julian Strawther (3) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One player who Diallo might be trying to steal minutes from this season is Julian Strawther, but the 24-year-old guard is showing that it will be hard for anyone to take his place in Denver's rotation. After 14 points in the preseason opener, he followed it up with 15 points, four rebounds, three assists, and one steal on 4-7 shooting from the field, 3-4 from deep, and 4-4 from the free-throw line in Tuesday's win.

Especially after losing Tim Hardaway Jr. and Peyton Watson this offseason, the Nuggets need a three-point shooting boost off the bench. Strawther is their most obvious deep threat this season, so it is hard to imagine him not stepping into a larger role. Still, he needs to prove himself, and he did just that on Tuesday night.

Ideally, the Nuggets can find a way to play Strawther and Diallo together, as the team's best second unit would likely include both.

Cam Whitmore

Oct 4, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Utah Jazz forward Blake Hinson (25) defends the shot attempt by Denver Nuggets forward Cam Whitmore (00) in the second half at CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yes, another wing stood out in the Nuggets' win. Cam Whitmore has arguably been the Nuggets' biggest riser so far, and he had another solid showing in Tuesday's win. The 22-year-old wing dropped 14 points in 15 minutes, shooting 4-7 from the field and 6-7 from the free-throw line.

Whitmore is a unique player on Denver's roster, excelling when getting downhill and playing above the rim. He has the potential to be an impactful defender to go along with his impressive scoring and could ultimately earn a spot in the Nuggets' rotation.

The Nuggets undoubtedly got a steal by signing Whitmore to a two-way contract. He is already proving to be one of the league's best two-way players, and it would surprise nobody if he signed a standard contract by the end of the season.

Sign up for our free Denver Nuggets On SI newsletter, and get breaking Nuggets news delivered to your inbox daily!