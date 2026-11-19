One of the biggest knocks on the Denver Nuggets early this season has been their heavy reliance on Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, but on Wednesday night, the supporting cast stepped up. In a 17-point comeback win over the Boston Celtics, Murray and Jokic still did their thing, but they finally got the help they needed.

Most notably, veteran wing DeMar DeRozan was a huge difference-maker off the bench. DeRozan has struggled to make an impact for Denver this season, but he really proved his value in this win. The 37-year-old finished with 18 points on 5-11 shooting from the field and 7-8 from the free-throw line, especially coming up huge in the fourth quarter.

13 of DeRozan's 18 points came in the fourth quarter, as he took control of the game by getting to the free-throw line. As a team, the Nuggets shot 17 more free throws than Boston, and DeRozan played a big role in that.

David Adelman on closing with DeMar instead of Cam Johnson tonight:



"Nobody was really shooting the ball well tonight, so the spacing thing, I kind of lost my taste for spacing."



On DeMar’s scoring:



"It was very old-school DeMar DeRozan. — Ryan Blackburn (@NBABlackburn) November 19, 2026

By crunch time, head coach David Adelman knew he could trust DeRozan. Adelman benched Cameron Johnson in favor of DeRozan in Denver's closing lineup, and it paid off big time as they pulled out a close win.

Jamal Murray: "It helps the team a lot"

In his eight previous games, DeRozan averaged just 6.9 points on 35.7% shooting from the field and attempted only 2.5 free throws per game. On Wednesday night, he turned back the clock to show more of what he can do when he is playing aggressively, and it did not go unnoticed. After the game, Jamal Murray was asked about DeRozan's ability to draw fouls, and he talked about how valuable a trait it can be.

"Yeah, Jok [Nikola Jokic] too. I think they both are so aggressive at creating contact and going downhill and finding the bumps. They are just professionals at doing it. It helps the team a lot and helps the situation a lot," Murray said. "... Those guys are just leading the charge in terms of getting downhill and getting physical with their opponent, especially because their opponent is being physical back to them. So, not giving into it is huge."

Oct 24, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard DeMar DeRozan (10) during the first half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DeRozan's blend of mid-range and foul drawing has always made him a challenging player for defenses to stop, but Wednesday night's fourth quarter was one of the few times we've actually seen that version of him this season. Of course, we know he is much closer to retirement than to his prime, but this is the DeRozan the Nuggets need to see more often.

Nikola Jokic: "He's a special player"

Fortunately, we know this was not just an outlier performance by DeRozan. He has proven this is the type of player he is for years, and it makes sense it took him some time to get adjusted in Denver. He is coming off the bench for the first time since he was a rookie nearly two decades ago, and he might've just needed a few weeks to get comfortable.

After the game, Nikola Jokic praised DeRozan, saying the Nuggets just need to adjust to his presence.

"He's a special player. We just need to learn how to play with him. You need to learn how to screen for him, how to get him open. He's a special player," Jokic said.

"He's a special player."



Nikola Jokić (24 PTS, 8 REB, 9 AST) on DeMar DeRozan (13 PTS in Q4) coming up big in the final frame to seal a 17-point comeback win for Denver! pic.twitter.com/jBhB1RnJLz — NBA (@NBA) November 19, 2026

The Nuggets signed DeRozan for a reason, and on Wednesday night, he reminded the organization why he deserved a shot in Denver. Sure, signing him to a veteran minimum was a low-risk move, but he was expected to be a real needle-mover for the Nuggets. If they continue to get this version of him, he will make the impact we expected.

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