The Denver Nuggets had their backs against the wall on Wednesday night, but fought back to take down the Boston Celtics. The Nuggets trailed by as many as 17 points with nothing going their way, but by the final buzzer, they pulled out a huge 105-101 win over one of the league's top teams to avoid a second straight loss.

The Nuggets desperately needed this win to prove they are still a legitimate threat, as they struggled to show that in their first 12 games. They now have an 8-5 record, winning five of their last seven games, and things seem to be trending in the right direction. However, not everything is perfect. Here are some things I loved and hated from Denver's comeback win over Boston:

Loved: The second half

The Nuggets complete a 17-POINT COMEBACK win at home vs. the Celtics ⛏️



Nikola Jokic: 24 PTS | 8 REB | 9 AST

Jamal Murray: 21 PTS | 7 REB | 4 STL

DeMar DeRozan: 18 PTS | 2 REB | 2 AST pic.twitter.com/Mcil8FDLQu — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) November 19, 2026

Sure, the Nuggets fell behind by 17 points in the first half, but they completely took control in the second half. In the third quarter, Denver came out firing, outscoring Boston 31-19 to tie the game heading into the fourth.

After having turnover issues and getting dominated on the boards in the first half, the Nuggets flipped the script. They were forcing turnovers on what felt like every other possession in the third quarter, many of which led to fast-break points, and it was a clear recipe for success for the Nuggets.

We'd love to see the Nuggets able to piece together a complete performance, where they do not have to crawl back from a deficit, but this was a great second-half showing for Denver. If they can play that kind of defense more consistently, they could actually be the contender we expected.

Loved: The role players

Nov 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) pushes the ball up the court during the second half against the Toronto Raptors at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After their loss to the Phoenix Suns, Nikola Jokic preached for Denver's role players to step up. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray have done nearly all the work this season so far, and it has gotten to the point where the supporting cast has to make a bigger impact.

In Wednesday's win, the supporting cast stepped up. While Cameron Johnson had a poor shooting night, guys like Christian Braun, Aaron Gordon, and DeMar DeRozan all rose to the occasion.

DeRozan led all bench scorers with 18 points to give the Nuggets a much-needed offensive boost in a slow game. Braun continued to make plays on both sides of the ball, but was especially effective in transition to help build momentum in the third quarter. Gordon looked a bit more like himself by playing aggressively and crashing the boards, and finished with 13 points and eight rebounds.

This was a much better all-around performance by the Nuggets as a team, as the supporting cast was more effective than we have seen in most of their other games this season.

Hated: The usual mistakes

The Nuggets have had some brutal turnovers tonight. Really sloppy. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) November 19, 2026

Even though the Nuggets pulled out a huge win on Wednesday night, some of their usual weaknesses were still on full display.

The Nuggets committed 18 total turnovers against the Celtics. They have now recorded two consecutive games with 18 turnovers, and even though this was not as much of a concern before, it has turned into a real issue. They were able to clean some of it up in the second half, but they were concerningly sloppy in the first half, and it was the main reason they fell behind by 17 points.

They also struggled to rebound the ball early in this game, giving up 18 total offensive rebounds. Again, this is the second consecutive game they've allowed their opponent to grab 18 offensive boards. The Nuggets need to be able to rebound, and while they were more effective at crashing the boards in the second half, this cannot be a consistent issue.

Lastly, their shooting woes continued. The Nuggets shot just 7-31 from beyond the arc, as they continue to be one of the league's worst three-point shooting teams. Murray and Jokic were the only Nuggets to knock down multiple threes on Wednesday night, with Braun's shooting just 1-9 from deep, while Gordon and Johnson shot a combined 0-5.

The Nuggets have some glaring weaknesses, and while they had a better second half against the Celtics, they need to clean some of this up if they want to continue to be taken seriously after this big comeback win.

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