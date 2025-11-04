3 Key Takeaways From Nuggets' Bounce-Back Win vs. Kings
The Denver Nuggets suffered a crushing loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night that ended with some controversial calls, but they were able to bounce back by picking up a commanding win over the Sacramento Kings on Monday night.
Despite the Kings showing some fight throughout the game, the Nuggets ultimately defended their home court with a 130-124 victory. Here are a few key takeaways from Monday's win:
1. Nikola Jokic is already in mid-season form
Nikola Jokic has been stuffing the stat sheet to begin his 2025-26 campaign, even dropping a triple-double in the first four games of the season. However, Jokic did not score over 25 points in any of his first five games. On Monday night, Jokic showed off that scoring ability that fans have been waiting for.
Jokic finished the win with 34 points, 14 assists, seven rebounds, four steals, and two blocks on 14-22 shooting from the field and 4-10 from beyond the arc. Jokic immediately got off to a hot start with 15 points in the first quarter, then helped Denver seal the game with nine more in the final period.
Jokic averaged only 10.8 field goal attempts per game in his last four outings, so seeing this more aggressive approach when the Nuggets needed him to take over offensively was certainly a great sign. Of course, Jokic is one of the most consistently reliable players in the NBA, but his ability to adapt his game to fit whatever the Nuggets need on any given night is such an underrated trait.
2. Nuggets might be missing Westbrook
In a quiet offensive night from Kings star Zach LaVine, who scored 30+ points in five of their first six games of the season, Sacramento needed someone to step up. Their answer was none other than Russell Westbrook.
Westbrook had the chance to stay with the Nuggets for the 2025-26 season, but after declining his player option, the veteran point guard ultimately landed with the Kings. In his first game back in Denver, Westbrook received plenty of love from the Mile High franchise and fanbase with a tribute video and a standing ovation.
Westbrook seems to love playing against his former teams, and Monday night was no different. Westbrook finished with a team-high 26 points with 12 rebounds, six assists, and two steals on 10-17 shooting from the field and 3-6 from deep. Many would say this was the classic "revenge game," but after the love that Denver showed for Westbrook, it likely did not feel like that.
Sure, some Nuggets fans likely do not miss Westbrook's inconsistencies, but it is no secret that the team could use someone like Westbrook on this season's new-look roster, especially considering their lack of a backup point guard.
3. Does Braun only wake up for home games?
After being granted a huge five-year, $125 million contract extension, Christian Braun's expectations have never been higher.
Before receiving a significant payday, Braun could get by with some unnoticed off-nights, but this season is much different. Braun has not been his best this season, averaging just 11.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists through the first five games, but he came alive on Monday.
In the win, Braun finished with 21 points, four rebounds, and three assists on 7-10 shooting from the field. Braun now has three games this season with 17+ points, but he has another three with seven or fewer points. The pattern? All three of Braun's strong performances have been at home, while his other three underwhelming games have been on the road.
For a player who was just given a massive contract, the Nuggets need Braun to be consistent, regardless of where they are playing. For now, this pattern is nothing to be concerned about, but it is certainly something to monitor if Braun continues to struggle on the road. Regardless, Braun and the Nuggets should be happy about continuing their four-game home stretch that began on Monday.
The Nuggets will now move on to face the Miami Heat on Wednesday in Denver, as they look to put together another early-season win streak.
