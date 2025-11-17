Nuggets vs Bulls Injury Report Lists Multiple Key Players

The Denver Nuggets are one of the hottest teams in the NBA, winning seven consecutive games to move to 10-2 on the season and are firmly in second place in the Western Conference.

On Monday, the Nuggets are returning home from a three-game road trip to host the Chicago Bulls, who are heading in the opposite direction. The Bulls started their season hot, winning their first five games, but have fallen off a cliff recently as they ride a five-game losing streak heading into Monday's matchup.

The Bulls are also heading into the second night of a back-to-back, as they suffered a three-point loss to the Utah Jazz in a grueling double overtime game on Sunday. Of course, that gives the Nuggets a serious rest advantage, but they are battling a few key injuries that could make things difficult.

Nuggets' full injury report

Nov 15, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half at Target Center. | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

The Nuggets have listed a few key players on their injury report for Monday's game, but none more important than three-time MVP Nikola Jokic. The Nuggets have listed Jokic as probable against the Bulls due to a left wrist sprain. Denver has also listed Cam Johnson (right biceps strain) and Julian Strawther (low back pain) as questionable, while ruling out Christian Braun (left ankle sprain).

Of course, the Nuggets never want to see three starters listed on their injury report, similar to what they experienced in their previous outing, but upgrading Jokic to probable and Johnson to questionable is a great sign.

Sure, missing Braun for the next six weeks will continue to sting, but the Nuggets have proven that they have the weapons to make up for his absence, as long as they do not have to battle through many other injuries at the same time.

Who's out for the Bulls?

Apr 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) drives to the basket against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at Spectrum Center. | Nell Redmond-Imagn Images

Bulls guard Coby White finally made his season debut on Sunday night, dropping a team-high 27 points in his first game back from injury, but Chicago has decided to play things safe with him. The Bulls have ruled out White to manage his right calf strain.

The Bulls have also ruled out Zach Collins (left scaphoid fracture), while listing Tre Jones (left ankle impingement) as doubtful and Ayo Dosunmu (left hamstring tightness) as probable.

Chicago has three key guards listed on their injury report for Monday's game, which could certainly cause problems for them as they take on a deep Nuggets team.

The Nuggets are set to host the Bulls at 7:00 p.m. MT in Denver on Monday.

