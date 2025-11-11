Nuggets HC Gives Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon Injury Updates Before Kings Game

The Denver Nuggets have won seven of their last eight games to improve to 7-2 on the season, and while they are undoubtedly one of the most talented teams in the NBA, injury luck has certainly worked in their favor.

The Nuggets went their first eight games of the season without any of their typical nine-man rotation players sidelined, giving them many more opportunities than other teams have had to get accustomed to each other.

Unfortunately, that trend came to an end when Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon both missed their last outing against the Indiana Pacers, but things are trending in the right direction again. Ahead of their matchup against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night, Nuggets head coach David Adelman confirmed that the pair of starters practiced fully on Monday and should be good to go in Sacramento.

"Yeah, they went full [at practice] — we didn't go hard going into a back-to-back... we got some detail stuff done though, and they were out there for it," Adelman said about Murray and Gordon. "I would expect them to play [Tuesday], but I think we'll do what we did the other night, go through the whole routine of it."

Gordon and Murray are both listed as probable for Tuesday's game in Sacramento.

Nov 7, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) reacts after a basket in the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Murray and Gordon could play tonight, but what about tomorrow?

While Adelman says that he expects Murray and Gordon to play on Tuesday, he labels them more as game-time decisions. The Nuggets are also heading into the first leg of a back-to-back on Tuesday night, so they likely will not push them both onto the court for both games of a back-to-back series if they are not 100% healthy.

"You have to take into account that we're playing a back-to-back on the road. So, what's best for them? The second night, both games, the first night? And they're both obviously different people."

The Nuggets play the LA Clippers on the second leg of the back-to-back on Wednesday night, so they could also consider resting Murray and/or Gordon on Tuesday to make sure they are in better shape for the tougher matchup of the two.

Gordon is dealing with a left hamstring injury, while Murray has left calf tightness, but the expectation is that they will both be ready to go by Tuesday night, and going through practice on Monday is certainly a promising sign.

