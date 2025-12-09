Nuggets Provide Update on Aaron Gordon's Injury Return
It looks like the Denver Nuggets will still be without Aaron Gordon for a few more weeks.
According to Nuggets head coach David Adelman, Gordon will be sidelined until after Christmas Day with his hamstring strain suffered from November.
Aaron Gordon to Miss a Few More Weeks
Gordon has been out of the Nuggets lineup since re-aggravating his previous hamstring injury, and will now be out until closer to the 2026 calendar year, likely sitting out next to another starter for Denver in Christian Braun, who's been out with a high ankle sprain for nearly the same amount of time.
In the 13 games that Gordon has been on the floor, he's averaged 18.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.3 assists, shooting extremely efficiently at 53.2% from the field, 44.4% from three, and 86.7% from the free-throw line.
Rather than rushing him back to the lineup, though, the Nuggets will likely take things slow to make sure their two-way star is right and 100% for deeper into the season–– which makes sense given Denver's standing as one of the best teams in the NBA.
Through the first 23 games of the season, Denver's rallied to a 17-6 start, ranked top-three in the Western Conference, and have their best record in franchise history since the NBA-ABA merger. The offense is one of the best in the league, and while their defense has been up-and-down, it hasn't been anything holding them back of being one of the best collective talents through the first six weeks.
If all goes well, maybe Gordon can find his way back in the rotation before the All-Star Break, and offer a welcomed boost on both ends of the floor, while getting a couple of months to get ready for a hopeful deep postseason run in the Western Conference.
For the meantime, the Nuggets will have to keep the ship steady without Gordon and Braun, which likely means more work for Peyton Watson in the starting rotation for however long that is, along with perhaps more run for two-way Spencer Jones in the starting lineup, who's stepped up big-time as a defender in the frontcourt for as long as Denver's been dealing with injuries this season.
