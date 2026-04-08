Cam Johnson's Reaction to Playing With Nikola Jokic Says It All

The Denver Nuggets are riding a nine-game winning streak heading into Wednesday's matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies, and three-time MVP Nikola Jokic has continued to show why he is the best player in the world.

Not only are the Nuggets winning games, but Jokic is playing some of the best basketball of his career. In the latest episode of The Old Man and The Three podcast, Nuggets forward Cam Johnson talked about Jokic's greatness and his first-hand experience of playing alongside him.

"It's just the consistency. I don't think I've ever seen any player that I've been able to witness up close just have such a consistent impact on every game. It's kind of like, no matter how you guard him ... he just does it. The same kinds of things over and over again," Johnson said. "I hope people don't take it for granted, because what he does on a nightly basis is special. And being able to watch it now, up close and personal, he's just one of the best offensive players ever. That's the bottom line."

This is Johnson's first year playing alongside Jokic, so he is not quite used to Jokic's greatness like many of the other Nuggets players. Coming into Denver and playing alongside a player of Jokic's caliber has to be special for Johnson, and it's obvious that he is simply in awe of what he witnesses on a nightly basis.

Nikola Jokic's greatness

Johnson's comments came shortly after the Nuggets' overtime win over the San Antonio Spurs, in which Jokic finished with 40 points, 13 assists, eight rebounds, three blocks, and zero turnovers against arguably the best defender in the NBA, Victor Wembanyama.

This shot by Jokić in OT was INCREDIBLE 👏



40 PTS, 8 REB, 13 AST, and...



ZERO TURNOVERS. pic.twitter.com/XIpVHaEw5C — NBA (@NBA) April 4, 2026

Jokic is now set to average a triple-double for the second consecutive season, becoming just the second player in league history to do so. He is also set to become the first player in NBA history to lead the league in rebounds and assists per game.

What Jokic does every game is otherworldly, and as Johnson says, his consistency is like nothing the league has ever seen. For six years straight now, Jokic has just been on a different level than everyone else in the league. Of course, now, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is reaching similar heights, but Jokic's impact seems immeasurable, regardless of how much we look at his stats.

It is crazy to think that Jokic is going to fall short of his fourth MVP, despite such a historic season, but Johnson is backing his teammate for the award, explaining how impressive his stat line is.

"Just the wide impact on the game. You know how hard it is to score 28 points in a game? It's not easy. You know how hard it is to get 12 rebounds in a game? It's not that easy. You know how hard it is to get 11 assists in a game? It's not that easy. And he does that every night," Johnson said.

Jokic has been on another level, and hearing his teammate share the same sentiment as many fans across the league, especially in Denver, says everything we need to know about the impact he has.