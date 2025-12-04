The Denver Nuggets have had a ton of recent success this season when playing on the road.

After the Nuggets' latest road victory over the Indiana Pacers, 135-120, that marks their eighth-straight win away from home, and their 15th on the season so far, that effectively keeps them within the top five of a highly competitive Western Conference.

Compared to four straight home losses in their latest four showings on their own floor, it's been two vastly different outcomes between playing in Denver and on a road trip within the past couple of weeks.

So why exactly have the Nuggets been able to piece things together on the road in the midst of their lapses at Ball Arena?

"It's because we keep losing at home," Nuggets head coach David Adelman joked after beating the Pacers.

It's a bizarre trend in the Nuggets' schedule that even Adelman can't exactly pinpoint, but perhaps that shift could be in part due to the veterans on the roster who understand the ups and downs of a season.

"I don't know. I really dont," Adelman said." Maybe it's just the idea of having a veteran team that understands how to do this right. We've been on the road for a long time, you kind of figure out what your routine is, how you get through it."

David Adelman Credits Experience for Nuggets' Road Success

For Adelman, experience matters in the league, and this Nuggets group has a ton of it. Between their championship highs for their core components like Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, and simply the multiple years of tenure the key parts of this rotation have to bank on, that makes these road trips a bit more comfortable to take on.

Now, the benefits of that experience are beginning to show through in challenging parts like this through the season.

Nov 29, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach David Adelman (left) with assistant coach Jared Dudley against the Phoenix Suns at the Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Even when things aren't going seamlessly at home, this group is tested and talented enough to get over the hump on the road on a consistent basis––now rolling into what's now an eight-straight, with the potential for even more to get tacked on.

"Now you've been to these cities over and over, you've been in the same locker rooms, usually, the same hotel. And I do think that matters. I think experience matters. They're not afraid of the crowd noise, the moment, the energy of the home team. We just kind of play our game," Adelman continued.

"And yeah, that's a great number. I didn't realize it was eight [wins]... So yeah, I don't know, proud of the guys though. They had a mature way about them throughout all of those games in tough environments, so, another good win."

The Nuggets will have an opportunity to extend that number to nine in their upcoming road matchup against the Atlanta Hawks, looking to rebound at home themselves after posting two straight losses in the books.

