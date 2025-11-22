The Denver Nuggets have ruled out a pair of starters heading into the second leg of a back-to-back road trip against the Sacramento Kings.

Here's the full injury report for both sides heading into Sacramento:

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

F Tamar Bates — OUT (two-way, G League)

G Christian Braun — OUT (left ankle sprain)

F Aaron Gordon — OUT (right hamstring strain)

F Curtis Jones — OUT (two-way, G League)

G Julian Strawther — OUT (lower back injury management)

Sacramento Kings Injury Report

F Dylan Cardwell — OUT (two-way, G League)

G Daeqwon Plowden — OUT (two-way, G League)

C Domantas Sabonis — OUT (left knee partial meniscus tear)

G Isaiah Stevens — OUT (two-way, G League)

Of course, the two glaring names of note for the Nuggets happen to fall at the starting two and four spots: Christian Braun remains out with his lingering ankle sprain, while Aaron Gordon finds himself back on the injury report after returning from being sidelined for just one game.

Nuggets Rule Out Aaron Gordon vs. Kings

Braun's entry comes as no surprise. The Nuggets will be without their fourth-year wing for at least the next month as he continues to recover from his ankle injury, one that's primed to keep him out of the mix for an extended period of time.

Gordon, though, is the newest name that pops up after the events of their previous game against the Houston Rockets, where the Nuggets veteran would go down with a hamstring injury that ruled him out for the rest of the way, and put a bit of a question mark on his status moving forward.

Nov 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard DeMar DeRozan (10) controls the ball against Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

As for exactly how long Gordon will remain sidelined, that has yet to be determined. But with what's officially been deemed a hamstring strain, paired with an added re-injury factor, it wouldn't be totally surprising to see the Nuggets' forward out for multiple weeks.

Across his campaign through one month, Gordon has been a critical piece in the Nuggets' early season endeavors, averaging 18.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.3 assists while shooting 53.2% from the field, and being a force on both ends of the floor.

Now, the Nuggets will have to pivot in their starting lineup again without his services. Peyton Watson will be primed to start another game for Denver amid Braun's continued absence, but as to who could step up for Gordon, that verdict remains to be seen.

In the Nuggets' latest game in which Gordon was inactive, it was veteran big man Zeke Nnaji who took those starting reps, largely based on their matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans and Zion Williamson.

This time, the Nuggets might not be looking to match up with so much size, especially when considering the Kings' own major injury in Domantas Sabonis, who's ruled out for the coming weeks with a partial meniscus tear.

It remains to be seen who will get that elevation in Sacramento as Denver hopes to rattle off a third-straight win in a quick turnaround for a road matchup.

